Global Event to Explore Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Accelerate Treatment for Fastest-Growing Brain Disorder and Related Diseases

"The International Congress is the foremost forum for everyone across the field to collaborate on advancing the science and care of these diseases," said Victor Fung, President of the subspecialty's leading professional society, the International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS). "Thousands of international leaders will not only share about and discuss cutting-edge research, but also shape global directions of the field."

2024 International Congress highlights include:

Keynote address from MIT Professor Dina Katabi , whose innovative research includes using AI to diagnose and assess Parkinson's disease by analyzing breathing patterns.

, whose innovative research includes using AI to diagnose and assess Parkinson's disease by analyzing breathing patterns. More than 60 timely scientific sessions, including topics like artificial intelligence, current controversies, staging in Parkinson's disease and biomarkers.

Practical skill application with live patient demonstrations and case studies, including the highly anticipated video case challenge.

More than 100 active groups from MDS will also meet to advance specific research and other projects that will help further the field.

Members of the media can apply for complimentary press registration to the full MDS International Congress from September 27 to October 1, 2024 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

About the 2024 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:

The MDS International Congress is the premier annual event to advance the clinical and scientific discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 1,800 scientific abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research findings and state-of-the-art treatment options.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS), an international society of more than 11,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org.

