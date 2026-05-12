Global Executive Leaders to Convene in Saratoga Springs for The Alchemy Leadership Experience

"We chose to build this experience in our hometown of Saratoga, and over time it's drawn leaders from across the country and beyond—creating real momentum for the city as a destination for immersive leadership experiences." — Sandy Sullivan, Co-Founder of The Alchemy Group Post this

Hosted at The Adelphi Hotel, the program continues to position Saratoga Springs as an emerging destination for immersive, human-centered leadership development. The experience brings a steady influx of executive visitors to the region, supporting local hospitality, dining, and transportation businesses beyond peak tourism seasons.

Delivered through The Alchemy Group, the program is the organization's flagship offering and is hosted three times each year in Saratoga Springs.

To date, more than 300 leaders from over 25 U.S. states and multiple countries — including Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Greece, and Canada — have participated. Attendees span industries such as finance, defense, healthcare, environmental engineering, and technology, united by a shared commitment to leading with greater intention and humanity.

"We designed this experience for leaders who are ready to move beyond theory and into how leadership is actually lived," said Allie Wik, co-founder of The Alchemy Group. "Hosting the work in Saratoga Springs gives participants the space to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with what truly matters — both personally and professionally."

A defining feature of The Alchemy Leadership Experience is its founder-led structure. Wik and Sullivan personally facilitate each session, coach participants throughout the program, and remain actively engaged from beginning to end — a level of involvement that participants consistently cite as central to the program's impact.

"We chose to build this experience in our hometown of Saratoga, and over time it's drawn leaders from across the country and beyond — creating real momentum for the city as a destination for immersive leadership experiences," said Sandy Sullivan, co-founder of The Alchemy Group.

While in Saratoga Springs, participants stay and gather locally, contributing to consistent economic activity throughout the year. The program partners with The Adelphi Hotel, a historic luxury property in the heart of downtown, which supports the experience through elegant accommodations and meeting spaces.

"We're always excited to welcome new leaders and organizations to The Adelphi," said Connie Slocum, Director of Events. "As our audience continues to grow and evolve, it allows us to design thoughtful, elevated experiences while staying true to the hospitality and care that define who we are."

In addition to its longstanding partnership with The Adelphi Hotel, the program occasionally collaborates with other Saratoga hospitality venues to support select sessions and leadership gatherings.

"Programs like The Alchemy Leadership Experience show how Saratoga Springs continues to evolve as a destination for thoughtful retreats and gatherings," said Aidan Garry of Brookmere Saratoga, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel. "We're proud to provide a setting where leaders can step away from their day-to-day environments and engage in meaningful reflection and collaboration."

Participants travel to the Capital Region from across the United States, with select international attendees joining this May cohort. Across past sessions, the program has also drawn participants from multiple countries, contributing to sustained local economic activity through lodging, dining, and transportation.

As interest in human-centered leadership continues to rise, demand for The Alchemy Leadership Experience has grown steadily, with an active waitlist for upcoming sessions.

Building on this momentum, The Alchemy Group plans to introduce a new leadership course titled Mining for Gold later this year.

About The Alchemy Group

The Alchemy Group is a boutique leadership development firm founded by Allie Wik and Sandy Sullivan. Through immersive experiences, executive coaching, and organizational partnerships, the firm supports leaders in creating sustainable impact rooted in clarity, courage, and alignment.

Learn more at www.thealchemyleaders.com

About The Adelphi Hotel

The Adelphi Hotel is a historic luxury hotel located in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York, serving as a premier destination for travelers, gatherings, and executive retreats.

Learn more at www.theadelphihotel.com

About Brookmere Saratoga, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Brookmere Saratoga, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers thoughtfully designed accommodations and event spaces for gatherings and retreats near Saratoga Springs, New York.

Learn more at www.hotelbrookmere.com

Media Contact

Sara Lewis, The Alchemy Group, 1 2483033688, [email protected], https://www.thealchemyleaders.com/

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SOURCE The Alchemy Group