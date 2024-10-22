Global Executive Search Firm Calibre One Announces Steve Davis as New Partner

Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing transformations, is proud to announce that software industry veteran Steve Davis has joined the company. Working from his Northern California office, Davis – named as partner – will focus on placing C-suite, director, VP executives and board positions in early stage, high growth companies focusing on software, leading edge technology, networking and storage. His experience encompasses a long lineage in start-ups as he has been building pre-IPO technology companies since 2000.
CAPITOLA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing transformations, is proud to announce that software industry veteran Steve Davis has joined the company. Working from his Northern California office, Davis – named as partner – will focus on placing C-suite, director, VP executives and board positions in early stage, high growth companies focusing on software, leading edge technology, networking and storage. His experience encompasses a long lineage in start-ups as he has been building pre-IPO technology companies since 2000.
"Steve is an expert in software, extremely well networked and understands and appreciates our company's culture," said Tom Barnes, managing partner for Calibre One. "He has long demonstrated his acumen in creating and implementing processes in the areas of talent acquisition, domestically and internationally, and is an exceptional fit for our growing team of skilled executive search experts."
Before joining Calibre One, Davis worked at Rimini Street, a global leader of enterprise software support and services, where he most recently led talent acquisition and was instrumental in rebuilding its global marketing team. At VMware – recognized as one of the fastest growing ever independent software vendors – he spent nearly a decade where he held such positions as director of talent acquisition, director mergers and acquisitions and director of worldwide human resources.
"I've partnered with VC-backed companies for decades, and I know what they are looking for to take them through the various stages of growth," said Davis. "I've worked with these important transitions multiple times and understand the nuances that happen between realizing funding and taking a company to an exit path. My passion is witnessing growth and success in a company's growth and individuals' careers."
Davis is an alumnus of San Jose State University where he studied finance. Father to two grown daughters, he enjoys a coastal California lifestyle and has been actively involved with the YMCA for more than 20 years.
About Calibre One
Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique providing executive search and human capital advisory services to public companies, venture capital, private equity firms and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors. One of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence, Calibre One has headquarters in San Francisco, New York and London with additional offices throughout the U.S including Miami, which focuses on Latin America. As a well-established global firm, they are experts at helping companies grow beyond domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world but small enough to provide high-touch, partner-led services. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.
