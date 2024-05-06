Global Female-Owned Company Names Chicagoland Attorney Georgina Diaz to Its 100 Women to KNOW in America; Award honors female leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs

"As an honoree, I was very excited to learn that I was selected from over 800 nominated women. It was a beautiful conference, an event that allowed me to meet and talk with other women entrepreneurs from across the country. I thank KNOW Women for this honor." Post this

"I was very honored to be nominated and included in this select group of women," Diaz said. "As an honoree, I was very excited to learn that I was selected from over 800 nominated women. It was a beautiful conference, an event that allowed me to meet and talk with other women entrepreneurs from across the country. I thank KNOW Women for this honor."

Diaz, one of the top immigration and real estate attorneys in Chicagoland, opened Diaz Case Law in 2009 representing clients in the greater Chicago area in the legal areas of family, criminal, immigration, and real estate law. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Illinois Real Estate Association of Lawyers, Illinois State Bar Association, and The Chicago Bar Association.

Diaz explored her interest in real estate by purchasing and rehabbing properties for herself. She also began giving back by becoming one of the founding members of We Win, LLC, an organization dedicated to introducing women to the world of real estate, and We Win, NFP, a not-for-profit that is transforming lives while providing transitional housing to strengthen communities.

In addition to her law firm, Diaz also adds professional speaker and writer to her resume. She has contributed personal stories to "Latinas in Real Estate" and "Hispanic Stars Vol. IV: The New Face of Power." She is also the author of the book called "Gratitude."

About Georgina (Gina) Diaz:

