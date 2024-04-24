Global Female-Owned Company Names Chicagoland Business Owner Nasutsa Mabwa to Its 100 Women to KNOW in America List

"I am honored to be a recipient of the Know Women award, recognizing many strong, successful, women leaders across the country." Post this

"I am honored to be a recipient of the Know Women award, recognizing many strong, successful, women leaders across the country," Mabwa said. "In my professional role leading ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, we consistently elevate and celebrate female leaders from within and these positive efforts are directly connected to our company's growth and success."

Mabwa and her husband Managing Director Sam Simon oversee a woman-owned MBE/WBE certified firm and family-run company that serves both Cook and Lake County, Illinois.

To foster entrepreneurship, Mabwa works closely with young women who want to enter the business arena and answer their questions. She has helped those who are specifically in emergency recovery services.

She also makes it a priority to give back to nonprofit organizations in her area. Her business has community partnerships with the following nonprofit organizations in the North Shore area and Chicago. Those include The Evanston Chamber Of Commerce, The Evanston Arts Center, A Safe Place, and The Talking Farm.

Mabwa also has an extensive knowledge in commercial real estate development and is intensively focused on building the commercial and residential side of the property restoration and construction business by nurturing and developing key real estate industry relationships. She holds two advanced degrees: a Master's Degree in Urban Planning and Policy from the University of Illinois-Chicago and an MBA with a real estate development concentration from Roosevelt University in Chicago.

She and her husband are also the authors of "RESTORE: A complete guide to protecting your home as your most valuable asset from water and fire disasters." This book is a go-to guide to protect and combat fire and water damage to keep your property at its prime.

To be considered for this award, nominees undergo a rigorous nomination and interview process and discuss their professional achievements, leadership qualities, impact on their fields and community contributions, and how they support women.

For more information, visit http://www.restorationbysimons.com.

For more information about the 100 Women to KNOW in America, visit this link.

About ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons

Restoration By Simons is an MBE/WBE certified firm and family-run company serving both Cook and Lake County, Illinois. Recently, the company was awarded a variety of honors, including the SB100 Best of Small Business Award Winner 2021, Bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, recipient of the 2020 Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, and the recipient of the 2020 Skokie Business of the Year Award, Honorable Mention Category.

Restoration By Simons provides disaster restoration services including water and flood damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, to residential and commercial customers in both Cook and Lake County IL.

For more information, visit http://www.restorationbysimons.com.

