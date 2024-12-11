Global Fight League Announces Initial Funding and Sets Launch Plan for New Team-Based MMA Property

The GFL will combine team and city-based competition with a new level of empowerment for male and female fighters across all stages of their career, offering profit sharing on all events from the very start. Post this

"Our new league is a logical evolution for MMA," said Darren Owen, longtime fight sport competitor, trainer and entrepreneur, and Founder of the Global Fight League. "Our mission is to embrace fighters as true equitable partners from inception and, together, create a format that can be understood by any sports fan. I've had hundreds of conversations with MMA legends and rising stars and our business plan is an extension of what I have heard from fighters who want a new way to compete and excel in the world's fastest growing sport."

Many of the sport's most notable fighters have been assembled to compete in the inaugural GFL season including: Tyron Woodley, Fabricio Werdum, Junior Dos Santos, Wanderlei Silva, Andre Arlovski, Rashad Evans, Frank Mir, Benson Henderson, Gegard Mousasi, Alex Gustafsson, Hector Lombard, Kevin Lee, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Lance Palmer, and Marlon Moraes, who will serve as the Head of the GFL's Athlete Association.

The GFL is pioneering a 50% event-specific revenue share model that ensures athletes benefit from the league's success. This revolutionary structure prioritizes fighters' financial security and professional well-being.

In addition to unparalleled financial benefits, the GFL will take steps to improve fighter health and safety and work to eliminate extreme weight-cutting practices. This initiative reflects the league's commitment to protecting its athletes and promoting longevity in their careers.

The league will launch with six teams based in major global markets. Competitions will span the world, culminating in a playoff and a championship that will establish the GFL's position as a world-class experience for athletes and fans alike. Teams will be coached by some of MMA's most respected figures, including Rafael Cordeiro, with team managers such as Lyoto Machida bringing unparalleled expertise.

Marlon Moraes, Head of the GFL Athlete Association, remarked, "This is a new chapter for fighters. The GFL is built on fairness, respect, and opportunity. Fighters now have a voice and a stake in the sport's future."

With MMA's undeniable global popularity, the GFL is the natural progression of a sport that transcends borders. By combining a team-based league model with a commitment to athlete equity, the GFL aims to help the MMA industry innovate and set a new gold standard in professional sports.

About the Global Fight League

Launching in 2025, the Global Fight League seeks to redefine the business model and enhance competition in Mixed Martial Arts. Athletes and coaches will be part of an incentive and revenue sharing plan based on league success, while competing for glory and engaging with fans in cities around the world. The GFL will reimagine the business of combat sports for the 21st century.

