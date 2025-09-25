Global Financial Infrastructure Company Tala Expands in Latin America

Powered by its proprietary software, Tala launches in Guatemala with plans for Dominican Republic and Panama.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tala, the financial infrastructure company leveraging AI to deliver financial services to customers around the world, today announced its expansion in Latin America, starting with the launch of its services in Guatemala. The company also has plans to enter the Dominican Republic and Panama by the end of the year, leveraging its scalable and flexible proprietary software, Tala in a Box, for rapid geographic expansion.

While most adults in Latin America have access to financial products, they still lack access to essential ones like credit. Tala addresses this gap through an integrated solution that combines the intelligence of a credit bureau, the payments execution of a fintech company and the relationship expertise of a bank to scale responsible financial access.

To date, Tala has served over 12 million customers, with two million customers added this year, and disbursed about $7 billion in credit. In Mexico, the company has provided 20 million loans to nearly four million customers over the past eight years, making it Tala's fastest-growing market.

"Through our experience serving the Mexican market, we have developed deep insights in the region and found that existing services still don't serve the majority of the population," said Shivani Siroya, Tala's CEO and founder. "We have the technology and products to change that."

The company's growth is fueled by its proprietary technology, designed to meet the unique financial needs of underserved populations. Tala in a Box unlocks rapid geographic expansion by enabling Tala to scale across new markets simultaneously. This end-to-end financial supply chain includes Tala InSight, the company's patent-pending AI model and financial identity capabilities, along with transfers, payments, and rails abstraction services.

Tala has already introduced millions of new consumers to global financial markets. Earlier this year, the company shared it is building on a 3-year revenue CAGR of 35%. This expansion into Latin America marks a new phase of growth at Tala, powered by advanced technology and a decade of experience serving the global majority across three continents.

About Tala

Tala is a financial infrastructure company building the world's most accessible financial services. The company is grounded by a simple thesis: that alternative data can be leveraged to serve billions of people that legacy finance has overlooked. Launched in 2014, Tala has built a vertically-integrated financial platform powered by an expansive moat of proprietary data and AI/ML decisioning technology. Through its flagship credit app, the company has delivered $7 billion in credit to more than 12 million customers across Latin America, Southeast Asia and East Africa who have used Tala products to start and expand small businesses, manage day-to-day needs, and pursue their financial goals. Persuaded by the economic power of the global majority, visionary investors have committed more than half a billion dollars in equity and debt to Tala's success.

