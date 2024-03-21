Global Fitness CEO Calls Out New 'Study' on Intermittent Fasting

"This 'study', if you can call it that, is a gross exaggeration lacking important factors like nutrition, exercise or health history," said Amanda Tress, CEO of FASTer Way to Fat Loss. Post this

FASTer Way to Fat Loss released the results of a clinical trial last year with Applied Science Performance Institute based in Tampa, FL, which showed those who followed the American Heart Association guidelines had higher fat and cholesterol levels than those who followed the FASTer Way program over a 12-week period.

Since 2016, The FASTer Way to Fat Loss has successfully implemented intermittent fasting as part of its comprehensive approach to health and wellness. The program encourages clients to maintain proper caloric intake during a shortened period of time, staying focused on eating whole food nutrition with a proper balance of carbs, fat and protein.

"We will not be eliminating intermittent fasting as a strategy, nor will we be omitting our monthly 24-hour fast in our VIP program," said Amanda Tress, CEO and founder of FASTer Way to Fat Loss. "Our commitment to evidence-based practices and personalized care remains unwavering."

Tress has released a podcast with Integrative Medicine Specialist Dr. Brent Agin of PriorityYou in Clearwater, FL to debunk this latest report on fasting. Listen to the FASTer Way to Fat Loss podcast on Apple or Spotify or watch here: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/IntermittentFastingLies.

The FASTer Way to Fat Loss encourages individuals to consult with qualified healthcare professionals and make informed decisions about their health and wellness journeys.

About FASTer Way to Fat Loss:

FASTer Way to Fat Loss is a leading fitness and wellness organization dedicated to transforming lives through effective workouts, nutrition strategies, and lifestyle changes. Since its launch in 2016, the science-based approach has transformed the health and fitness of over 405,000 individuals who have achieved sustainable weight loss, improved fitness levels, and overall well-being. FASTer Way to Fat Loss was also named the #1 fastest-growing digital fitness plus nutrition company in the country by Inc. Magazine four years in a row and has the only clinically proven fitness app on the market. Find out more at fasterwaytofatloss.com.

