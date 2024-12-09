Global Gaming Industry Leaders Gather to Explore the Future of Gaming at WN Conference Xiamen'24

The WN Conference Xiamen'24, a premier B2B gaming industry event, was held in Xiamen, China, from November 20-22, 2024. Organized by WN Media Group and supported by local governments and industry bodies, it featured networking events, a B2B exhibition, and a conference themed "Connecting Worlds: The Future of Gaming."

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The premier international B2B event for the gaming industry, the WN Conference Xiamen'24, was successfully held at the Howard Johnson Jimei Lake Hotel in Xiamen from November 20 to 22, 2024. Hosted by WN Media Group, the conference was co-organized by CiGA (China indie Game Alliance) and Xiamen Information Group Chuangxin Software Park Management Co., Ltd.

On November 22, the event concluded with a full-day industry conference under the theme "Connecting Worlds: The Future of Gaming." The conference brought together industry leaders and experts from 10 countries worldwide to explore trends in game industry development and opportunities for international partnerships.

Margarita Chubova-Beloshnikova, Strategic Partner Manager of WN Media Group, opened the conference with an inspiring speech, warmly welcoming all guests. She emphasized that games are not only a medium for entertainment but also a storyteller of art and narratives, capable of crossing borders and connecting people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Mike Fischer, professor in the University of Southern California's Interactive Media and advisor at KRAFTON, shared his insights into the fundamental concepts and practices of game studio business. He emphasized that game development is not only about technical innovation but also requires a clear business model and market positioning. Professor Fisher mentioned that successful games can attract players through storytelling and that the commercial success of artists and creative workers is equally important.

During the Panel Discussion, four industry leaders discussed the "new era of global game incubation". The session was moderated by Simon Zhu, founder of China indie Game Alliance(CiGA) & WePlay Expo, and featured the following panelists: Sho Sato, CEO of LUDiMUS Inc and Chairman of IGDA Incubation SIG; Nicholas Hall, Commercial Manager of Reforged Studios and Co-founder of African Games Week; and Mike Fischer, Professor of Interactive Media at University of Southern California and advisor at KRAFTON.

The discussion covered various aspects of game incubation, from the understanding of incubation and the team requirements to the operating models of incubators and the decision-making involved in entrepreneurship. Drawing from their own background, experience, and projects, the panelists elaborate on their views and expanded on how to effectively promote the development of the game industry through international cooperation, technological innovation and industry education, particularly in emerging markets.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve and expand, Xiamen has established itself as a strategic gateway for domestic game companies seeking to enter global markets with its prime geographical location, dynamic economic environment, and rich talent resources. Xiamen-based game companies have garnered global attention for their innovation and market performance. With the WN Conference Xiamen'24 on the horizon, Xiamen once again stands in the spotlight of global stage to demonstrate its leading position and unlimited potential in the gaming industry.

