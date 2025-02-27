Global Geopositioning Leader Publishes New Case Study on Totem Compass, Highlighting Exceptional Technical Performance

u-blox, in collaboration with Totem, has published the first-ever technical case study detailing the development and performance of the Totem Compass, the viral consumer navigation device designed to help people reconnect—free from the limitations of cellular service and distracting screens. Post this

"Today's world is increasingly crowded, with growing population densities and larger public events. At the same time, cellular networks, particularly in the US, are struggling to meet demand," said Carter Fowler, CEO of Totem. "For us, this created a perfect opportunity to innovate. We wanted to sidestep reliance on cell networks altogether and deliver a reliable solution for human connection."

Inside the Case Study: Solving Complex Challenges

Miniaturization Without Compromise:

Totem needed a positioning solution that was small enough to fit within the Compass's compact 50mm x 15mm design, yet still powerful enough to deliver top-tier performance. Many available solutions were too large, requiring trade-offs in battery life, signal strength, or user experience.

The u-blox MAX-M10S GNSS module proved ideal, offering high performance in a compact form factor, allowing Totem to maintain the sleek, lightweight design necessary for an intuitive, wearable navigation device.

Achieving Single-Meter-Level Accuracy:

For the Totem Compass to be effective, it needed to guide users with precision, ensuring they could easily navigate toward friends without frustration. Many early solutions struggled with long satellite fix times and inconsistent accuracy, making them unreliable in fast-moving environments like festivals and outdoor adventures.

The quad-constellation receiver in u-blox's module allowed Totem Compass to achieve single-meter accuracy. Even in challenging settings like the sold-out EDC Orlando in 2024—with the densest crowds in the long-standing festival's history—this ensured that users could instantly pinpoint their companions' locations and navigate seamlessly.

Overcoming RF Interference in Crowded Environments:

The small size of this festival compass meant that its components had to be placed close together, leading to a high risk of radio frequency (RF) interference. Additionally, music festivals, arenas, and cities are packed with competing signals from Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth devices, and other wireless systems—all of which could disrupt navigation performance.

With u-blox's advanced RF interference rejection algorithms, the Totem Compass remained highly accurate and responsive, even in environments with heavy signal congestion. This was a critical breakthrough, ensuring that users could rely on their devices in the most chaotic settings.\

With these challenges solved, the Totem Compass has already proven itself in diverse real-world applications—ranging from the most crowded festivals and theme parks, to activities in remote areas such as hiking and snowboarding. Following their viral breakout moment in early 2024, Totem has now garnered over 125 million organic views across social platforms, showcasing its wide-ranging appeal.

Now having fulfilled over 20,000 pre-orders, Totem recently closed $1.3m in pre-seed funding, the most ever raised by a Chattanooga-based startup. The team is using this capital to scale production and explore new applications for their technology, particularly in regions with limited cellular infrastructure. Looking ahead, the company is already developing companion products and accessories to expand its impact.

The full case study is available here: The Friend-Finding Compass

Available now, the Totem Compass pricing starts at $69 per device, with group discounts encouraging festival groups to bundle and save. For more information and to order now, visit totemlabs.com/order.

About Totem:

Totem is a Tennessee-based startup dedicated to making live events safer, more immersive, and more beautiful. Founded in early 2024, Totem has rapidly grown from an idea into a bonafide global movement. Founded on the belief that no one deserves to be lost, Totem is guided by four core values—Love, Unity, Simplicity, and Beauty—as it seeks to usher in a new era of human connection around the world.

About u-blox:

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.

