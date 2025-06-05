Global Gift Card Network, Tillo, Expands Global Footprint with New Cape Town Hub

"Great technology starts with great people," added David Kavanagh, Chief Technical Officer. "Cape Town gives us access to a diverse talent pool with a fresh perspective, which will help fuel the next generation of Tillo's platform development." Post this

"Opening a hub in Cape Town is a bold and exciting step forward for Tillo," said Hanna Smith, Chief People Officer. "We're passionate about building a company where brilliant people can thrive, no matter where they are in the world, and Cape Town's vibrant tech culture, rich diversity, and incredible sense of community align perfectly with the values we hold dear at Tillo."

The new South Africa hub builds on the momentum of Tillo's profitable and sustainable growth, backed by leading European growth investor Tenzing. The expansion further strengthens the company's global reach, with operations now spanning the UK, the US, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

"We're incredibly excited and proud to invest in Cape Town as the location for our next Tillo office," said Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo. "We're tapping into a new talent pool, building cross-continental collaboration, and unlocking innovation that reflects the global nature of our customers and partners."

Tillo's new hub will serve as a collaborative space for local team members, with plans to grow the presence over time. The company is actively welcoming applications from tech professionals who want to be part of a forward-thinking, people-first business.

"Great technology starts with great people," added David Kavanagh, Chief Technical Officer. "Cape Town gives us access to a diverse talent pool with a fresh perspective, which will help fuel the next generation of Tillo's platform development."

The Cape Town expansion follows a period of rapid, profitable growth for Tillo, driven by increasing demand for flexible reward solutions and a best-in-class API that connects businesses with over 3,000 global brands. As the company continues to scale, its people-centric culture and commitment to innovation remain at the heart of everything it does.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient, and profitable. Operating in over 37 markets and 25 currencies, Tillo processes billions in gift card transactions through a single, plug-and-go API, powering rewards and incentives for the world's leading businesses. Backed by Tenzing, Tillo is setting the global standard for digital gift card infrastructure.

