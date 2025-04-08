Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) Announces New Platform and Rebranding to SchoolDay

We're excited to launch SchoolDay as the orchestrator of the EdTech ecosystem. With AI tools multiplying and cybersecurity threats surging, schools can't risk entrusting PII to countless vendors. Zero-Trust orchestration is the future. Post this

The SchoolDay Platform assesses risks across all applications in use, drawing insights from district-specific data, vendor details, AI-generated risk scores, and third-party sources. It seamlessly integrates vendors, replacing PII with format-preserving tokens supported by Privacy Services, which enable vendors to adopt tokenization without modifying their applications. The SchoolDay Collection—a curated catalog of privacy-ready SaaS applications and connectors—strengthens this Zero-Trust infrastructure, reducing cybersecurity risks, cutting costs, and accelerating deployment.

For EdTech vendors, SchoolDay provides a robust hub for rostering and client integration, which streamlines onboarding and synchronization. Building on GG4L's School Passport legacy, it's a proven governor of secure data exchange. "As a long-term GG4L client, we've relied on their cost-effective, high-quality solutions," said Brian Thomas, CEO of LightSpeed, an EdTech vendor. "The SchoolDay Platform capabilities open new ways to reduce risk for us and our clients."

SchoolDay is free for school districts, with a premium upgrade unlocking expanded features. This gives administrators greater visibility and granular control over data fields. Existing GG4L clients and new districts are encouraged to adopt the platform. An optional Chrome browser extension enhances monitoring and privacy services, with features like replacing tokens with viewable data for reporting being available as a paid upgrade.

"We're excited to launch SchoolDay as the orchestrator of the EdTech ecosystem," said Robert Iskander, CEO of SchoolDay. "Our vision is to provide an affordable, secure backbone for schools to manage their SaaS applications. With AI tools multiplying and cybersecurity threats surging, schools can't risk entrusting PII to countless vendors. Zero-Trust orchestration is the future."

SchoolDay also streamlines tool evaluation and deployment. The SchoolDay Collection features vetted, privacy-enabled SaaS applications and online courses, empowering instructional staff to adopt tools quickly and shorten intervention timelines. IT departments gain faster evaluations and just-in-time procurement, as Collection vendors neither require nor store student data. With today's launch, the Collection offers hundreds of privacy-enabled applications and connectors.

"At Lumen Touch, we see the ability of schools to manage their SIS student data flows to their EdTech vendors as a key issue. Our clients manage an increasing number of connections to a diverse list of vendors," said Mike Cavalieri, CTO of Lumen Touch. "We are excited to have SchoolDay as a close strategic partner in helping our districts."

"1EdTech applauds the leadership demonstrated by GG4L, now SchoolDay, in adopting the OneRoster standard to securely share data across edtech ecosystems. By embracing this open standard and leveraging it to create an innovative solution, SchoolDay is making it significantly easier for districts to integrate a wide range of tools—empowering them to build and maintain dynamic learning environments without compromising security," said Curtiss Barnes, CEO of 1EdTech.

SchoolDay's free subscription and the SchoolDay Collection are available globally to EdTech vendors and schools. Sign up today at www.schoolday.com.

About SchoolDay, Inc. (Formerly Global Grid for Learning, PBC)

SchoolDay safeguards student privacy and educational data by providing a secure ecosystem orchestration platform for schools and classrooms. Serving over 36,000 schools, 3,000+ districts and colleges, and hundreds of EdTech vendors, SchoolDay champions open standards and secure data exchange, solidifying its role as a trusted leader in educational technology. Visit www.schoolday.com for more information.

