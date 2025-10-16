Global Holiday Shoppers Brace for Tight Budgets Amid Economic Uncertainty, GumGum Survey Finds

"Performance depends on relevance: delivering the right message in the right context so that campaigns resonate and drive action, even when budgets are under pressure." Post this

Budgets Stay Tight: Nearly six-in-ten (59%) global shoppers expect to spend $500 or less on holiday gifts and celebrations. Within that group, about one-quarter (24%) are budgeting under $200, while more than one-third (35%) plan to spend between $200–$500.





Worries Run High: Roughly three-in-four shoppers (75%) said they are concerned that factors like inflation, the job market, and interest rates will impact their holiday spending. Among them, 35% rated their concern at a mid-level (3 out of 5), while more than four-in-ten put themselves at the higher end of the worry scale (4 or 5).





Most Plan to Cut Back: A clear majority (60%) say they will reduce holiday spending this year, with one-in-five (20%) planning to cut back significantly. Only 4% expect to increase their budgets.

"When shoppers are this cautious, brands that fail to adapt risk losing visibility when consumers are hardest to reach," said Kerel Cooper, CMO at GumGum. "Performance depends on relevance: delivering the right message in the right context so that campaigns resonate and drive action, even when budgets are under pressure."

GumGum's survey underscores the importance of aligning campaigns with consumer mindsets during a potentially challenging season. The findings make one thing clear: this holiday season, context is king. With GumGum's Mindset Graph™, brands can cut through consumer caution and drive results where it matters most.

