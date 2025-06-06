"It's a proud moment to have global leaders in implant manufacturing recognize what we've built here in Chicago," said Dr. Atcha, Chief Faculty of the Implant Efficiency Institute and founder of New Teeth Global™. "Atcha Arches™ Post this

"It's a proud moment to have global leaders in implant manufacturing recognize what we've built here in Chicago," said Dr. Atcha, Chief Faculty of the Implant Efficiency Institute and founder of New Teeth Global™. "Atcha Arches™ isn't just a protocol — it's a philosophy of precision, permanence, and patient empowerment."

During the visit, the leadership teams discussed innovations in zygomatic implant placement, digital workflows, and the scalable clinical education models Dr. Atcha is using to train future surgeons across the U.S. and abroad. With clinical hubs in Chicago, Florida, and expansion plans underway Dr. Atcha is spearheading a next-generation dental movement that merges concierge care with clinical mastery.

About New Teeth Global™ New Teeth Chicago and New Teeth Florida

Founded by Dr. Irfan Atcha, New Teeth Global™ is a high-end dental implant brand with clinical centers in the U.S. Its signature Atcha Arches™ protocol has helped thousands of patients with extreme bone loss or failed implants achieve permanent, radiant smiles — without removable dentures.

