Global Implant Leaders Visit Dr. Irfan Atcha & New Teeth Chicago™ to Recognize U.S. Innovation in Full-Arch Dentistry

Straumann® Global Board Visits Dr. Irfan Atcha's New Teeth Chicago™ in Rare Recognition of U.S. Implant Leadership. It's an incredible milestone to have world's top implant innovators recognize the level pf precision, esthetics and patient transformation with Dr. Irfan Atcha and New Teeth Chicago Dental.
CHICAGO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a visit that underscores global recognition of surgical excellence and patient transformation, Straumann®'s Global Board of Directors and executive leadership from Neodent® toured the state-of-the-art facility of Dr. Irfan Atcha at New Teeth Chicago™, home of the proprietary Atcha Arches™ full-mouth implant protocol.
Dr. Atcha, a nationally renowned leader in full-arch implantology, welcomed the top-tier implant executives to showcase how New Teeth Chicago™ has elevated the standard for esthetics, biomechanics, and long-term success in smile restoration — especially in complex cases involving bone loss or failed treatments elsewhere.
"It's a proud moment to have global leaders in implant manufacturing recognize what we've built here in Chicago," said Dr. Atcha, Chief Faculty of the Implant Efficiency Institute and founder of New Teeth Global™. "Atcha Arches™ isn't just a protocol — it's a philosophy of precision, permanence, and patient empowerment."
During the visit, the leadership teams discussed innovations in zygomatic implant placement, digital workflows, and the scalable clinical education models Dr. Atcha is using to train future surgeons across the U.S. and abroad. With clinical hubs in Chicago, Florida, and expansion plans underway Dr. Atcha is spearheading a next-generation dental movement that merges concierge care with clinical mastery.
Founded by Dr. Irfan Atcha, New Teeth Global™ is a high-end dental implant brand with clinical centers in the U.S. Its signature Atcha Arches™ protocol has helped thousands of patients with extreme bone loss or failed implants achieve permanent, radiant smiles — without removable dentures.
