Global Law Firm Greenberg Traurig Founder Larry J. Hoffman Passes

MAIMI, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Larry J. Hoffman, one of three co-founders of Greenberg Traurig, P.A., played a key role in charting the firm's course from its Miami inception in 1967 to its growth today as a global law firm with more than 2,850 lawyers worldwide and 49 locations on four continents. Larry passed away Sept. 11 at his Coconut Grove home, just weeks after his 95th birthday.

Larry's prescient plan for building a global law firm proved so successful that Greenberg Traurig became the example other law firms follow. He was a leader in the profession who recognized the need to bring a business-minded approach to managing a law firm – a concept that today has become universal.

His strategic thinking and visionary approach to growth elevated what began as a Miami-only law firm, co-founded with Mel Greenberg and Robert Traurig, to the top ranks of the U.S. legal market. As CEO from 1991 to 1997, Larry was the architect of the blueprint for growth that saw the firm expand beyond its South Florida roots, first to New York and Tallahassee. Larry's blueprint for expansion quickly went national during the 1990s and then continued globally. At the time, most firms in Florida were small and local. Larry and his successor as CEO, Cesar L. Alvarez, now Greenberg Traurig Senior Chairman, worked tirelessly with help from others in firm leadership to advance their growth strategy.

A successful business owner prior to practicing law, Larry pioneered the concept of running a law firm like a business. He was one of the first law firm leaders to hire experienced professionals to manage the business side of the firm so lawyers could focus on practicing law. He created staff positions in the roles of marketing, professional development, and IT long before they were commonplace in law firms.

Larry, along with Mel and Bob, served as important mentors to many of the Greenberg Traurig attorneys leading the firm today. It was a role Larry relished and continued until the end, serving as a trusted advisor to firm leadership.

"Without Larry Hoffman, Greenberg Traurig, and myself personally, would not have experienced the extraordinary growth and success we have seen over many years. He was my second father and without his vision, sacrifice, unselfishness, wisdom and business savvy, his deep, though quiet, understanding of so many things relevant to a growing professional service organization, and his instincts about people, we would simply not be who we are today," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Larry taught us to remain calm, strategic, unselfish, disciplined, results-oriented, and clear in both good and challenging times, putting our culture and long-term values above short-term gain. He also engendered our values of trust, respect, and fairness in the decisions we make, as well as the importance of collaboration for the good of all."

"Larry taught me to be a technical lawyer, a practical lawyer, a negotiator, a businessman, an investor, an operator of businesses, an administrator, a CEO, a CFO, and a chairman. He was my complete mentor and the best anyone could have," Alvarez said. "He was never easy, but always fair, and looked solely to my best interest and that of other firm attorneys. I know that many successes I have had in life, law, and business, I owe it to Larry, the firm he helped build, and the steady hand he guided with as a leader and mentor."

"It was Larry who taught us the importance of expanding our practice geographically for so many reasons," said Matthew B. Gorson, Senior Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Larry, along with Mel and Bob, were truly not just the founders of the firm, but 'fathers' to many of us who were lucky enough to be here in those early years."

When Larry saw the need for Greenberg Traurig to grow beyond Florida, he convinced the firm that the time was right for expansion. His philosophy was that the firm could better serve clients by being active in both the financial centers of the United States and the growth states, where money was flowing to finance new projects. Rounding out the strategy, Greenberg Traurig built a presence in capital cities, such as Washington, D.C., Albany, Tallahassee, and Austin, to serve clients navigating complex government issues.

Larry's vision became reality as the firm grew first to become a national powerhouse, and ultimately a global behemoth of nearly 3,000 lawyers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia – avoiding mergers and vereins, while remaining true to its unified culture and business model.

Due to Larry's leadership, Greenberg Traurig was always on the cutting edge of technology. As an example, the firm was among the early adopters of Blackberries long before most of its peer firms. The firm continues its commitment to innovation which drives productivity today.

"Larry was an incredible businessman and an even better partner and friend," said Brian L. Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Greenberg Traurig. "When Larry believed in you, it gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. He did so many things the right way and always for the right reasons. His passing is a reminder to the entire Greenberg Traurig family of what we owe to him and his legacy."

Honoring Larry's commitment to the continuing education of the firm's lawyers, the firm named its attorney development program after him: The Hoffman Center. Also in his honor, the firm established the Larry J. Hoffman/Greenberg Traurig Distinguished Professorship in the Business of Law at the University of Miami School of Law; and The Larry Hoffman | Greenberg Traurig Startup Practicum at the University of Miami School of Law. Larry and his wife Deborah supported The Hoffman Forum a Leadership Symposium, presented in cooperation with the Aspen Institute Artist-Endowed Foundation Initiative and the University of Miami School of Law.

Larry truly understood the importance of putting people first at Greenberg Traurig – in both good times and challenging circumstances. During Hurricane Andrew, Larry was the first and only person in the office, making phone calls and checking on attorneys and business staff. He led the firm's hurricane relief efforts making sure that all attorneys and business staff were taken care of, including finding homes for those displaced, making food, water and ice available, obtaining generators, and providing assistance throughout the Greenberg Traurig family. Additionally, under Larry's leadership, firm members re-built three Headstart schools in Homestead during a weekend of service and completely re-furnished those schools.

This was just a small part of Larry's commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community that had given him so much. Larry was a strong supporter of several causes across the Miami community, including the Chapman Partnership and Pérez Art Museum Miami, among others. His leadership and commitment to the Miami community was recognized by Mosaic Miami, a leading social impact organization, which awarded him with the Silver Medallion.

Larry was a member of the American Bar Association and a former chairman of the Securities Law Committee of the Corporate, Banking and Business Law Section of The Florida Bar. He also taught securities, tax, and corporate law as part of a course in advanced business planning at the University of Miami School of Law. He received his J.D., magna cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law in 1954 and a B.A. from the University of Florida in 1952.

Larry is survived by his wife, Debi Hoffman, their four children, Lisa Hoffman, Kenneth (Hillary) Hoffman, Heidi Hoffman, and Mark (Maia) Hoffman; ten grandchildren: Julian (Betsy) Hoffman, Alexander (Stacia) DeSalvo, Andrew Hoffman, Hanna DeSalvo, Joanna Dudley, Allison Dudley, Gregory (Talia) Hoffman, Kevin (Megan) Hoffman, Jordan Hoffman, and Mia Hoffman; and four great grandchildren: Quinn DeSalvo, Avery DeSalvo, Orly Hoffman, and Isla Hoffman.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 at Temple Beth Am, 5920 N. Kendall Drive, Pinecrest. The family will host a Shiva at 6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 14 at Temple Beth Am.

Donations in Larry's memory can be made to the Larry J. Hoffman Greenberg Traurig Professorship in the Business of Law at the University of Miami School of Law.

