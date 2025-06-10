Global Leaders Embrace Agentic AI at Propel25: Showcases Future of Intelligent Service Ops

"What we witnessed at Propel25 was the beginning of a new chapter. AI is no longer a future possibility— it's the present-day driver of speed, accuracy, and client satisfaction in service delivery." — Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane Post this

Over the course of two days, the conference featured more than 45 sessions and workshops led by over 60 industry experts, who showcased real-world use cases of AI in delivery operations. From intelligent project resourcing and predictive capacity planning to AI-generated project updates and automation of routine tasks, the event illustrated how delivery teams are integrating AI to unlock efficiency, consistency, and scale.

A major highlight of the event was the Golden Comet Awards, which celebrated companies leading the way in delivery innovation. Winners were recognized for exceptional performance in areas such as AI-powered delivery, client onboarding excellence, and operational efficiency. These stories offered attendees concrete proof that intelligent delivery is not just a concept—it's already being implemented by forward-thinking teams.

Among the standout winners was AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based platform for audit, risk, and compliance, trusted by over half of the Fortune 500, which received the award for Best Professional Services Team of the Year. "Our rapid growth has required innovation as we expand into new products and regions," said Justin Manduke, VP of Professional Services at AuditBoard. "Technology adoption is essential for delivering lasting value to our clients."

Propel25 also presented speakers including Brian Hodges (Unity), Jenn Brantmier (Smartsheet), Christopher Darius (The Lōtik Group), Jeff Kushmerek (Infinite Renewals), and Justin Manduke (CoreLogic) and shared strategies for adapting to this new delivery paradigm. Their talks underscored that intelligent service operations are no longer aspirational— they are accessible and increasingly essential for businesses navigating high-growth environments.

The conference also addressed the cultural and operational changes needed to support this transformation. Leaders discussed the importance of aligning delivery outcomes with broader business goals, creating more transparent and client-centric collaboration models, and building delivery teams that are not just efficient, but also adaptive and resilient in the face of change.

In addition, Propel25 gave attendees a first look at upcoming innovations within the Rocketlane platform, including AI-powered project assistants capable of autonomous progress tracking, real-time risk alerts, and automated timekeeping— all of which align with the broader industry trend of Agentic AI taking a more active role in enterprise workflows.

Beyond the stage and sessions, Propel25 served as a hub for community-building. Through executive roundtables, networking dinners, and interactive product labs, attendees were able to forge new connections and exchange ideas with peers tackling similar challenges across industries and geographies.

Event Feedback: Insights from Propel25 Attendees

At Propel25, industry leaders gathered to redefine the future of professional services, focusing on outcomes over traditional metrics and embracing AI-driven transformation.

"Propel is about connecting PS leaders to shape the future," said Srikrishnan Ganesan. "This year, we shifted the conversation from productivity to outcomes, emphasizing AI and automation as key drivers of progress. Every discussion at Propel25 centered on this new vision."

Attendees echoed this theme. "Propel25 expanded my thinking about intelligent delivery and inspired us to explore ambitious AI integrations," said Kody Sweet, Director of Implementations at Storable. "Sri Ganesan's session was especially impactful."

Chase Potter, VP of Professional Services at AlayaCare, added, "Propel25 showed that with innovation, especially in AI, professional services can deliver strategic value. The event's collaborative spirit and focus on customer impact made it a standout experience."

The event closed with Rocketlane announcing early plans for Propel26, promising an even more expansive global platform to continue advancing the intelligent delivery movement.

"What we witnessed at Propel25 was the beginning of a new chapter. AI is no longer a future possibility— it's the present-day driver of speed, accuracy, and client satisfaction in service delivery. Propel25 brought together the people and ideas needed to make that future real," added Ganesan.

