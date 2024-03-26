Global Leisure brands Megamaster, Nexgrill and Spire present full range of outdoor cooking products at National Hardware Show

Brands to showcase new and best-selling grills, griddles, smokers, tabletop and built-in outdoor appliances
LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Leisure Investment Holdings, dba Global Leisure™, the parent company to leading outdoor appliance brands Nexgrill, Megamaster and SPIRE, is presenting its wide range of outdoor cooking and heating innovations at the National Hardware Show (NHS) in Las Vegas from March 26 to 28. With options for gas or charcoal grilling, griddling and smoking in freestanding, portable and built-in models, the variety of products across each brand covers the cooking needs for every type of griller. This is also the first NHS attendance for the Megamaster brand, which was introduced to the U.S. market this year. The brands can be found at the NHS Backyard in booth OUTDR5723.
"With Global Leisure's 30-year experience in designing and manufacturing trusted grill brands, we're thrilled to give NHS attendees a look at our growing and versatile catalog of outdoor cooking products," said André de Beer, CEO of Global Leisure. "Whether customers are experimenting with grilling for the first time, looking for upgrades or taking the next step with a pro-level outdoor kitchen, our brands provide unmatched performance and value."
Products displayed at NHS will include:
- Megamaster: The largest supplier of lifestyle cooking and heating products in South Africa has expanded to the U.S. market, offering starter grill options and products ideal for travel or compact spaces, such as the 2-Burner Camp Stove and 3-Burner Gas Grill.
- Nexgrill: From freestanding grills to mobile and tabletop platforms, wide ranging product lines include Nexgrill's best-selling gas grills, Daytona Griddles, Ora Pizza Oven, Oakford Pellet Grills and Smokers, and Neevo Smart Grills.
- Spire: The premium outdoor cooking brand elevates the outdoor cooking experience with built-in grill heads and kitchen components for a custom kitchen or complete island grills and pre-configured modular kitchens for a DIY solution. At NHS, attendees can view the full range and quality of the Spire product line designed for peak performance and longevity.
To learn more about Global Leisure, visit https://www.globalleisuregroup.com/.
About Global Leisure
Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, SPIRE, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to "Creating Moments That Matter." Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.
