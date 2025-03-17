Global Leisure brands Nexgrill, Megamaster, and Spire bring the latest outdoor cooking innovations to National Hardware Show

Leading outdoor appliance brands @Nexgrill_Ind, @Megamaster_sa, and SPIRE are showcasing their latest innovations at the 2025 @NHS_Show in #Vegas, with new multi-functional grills, smokers and griddles in various sizes and styles.♨️ https://www.globalleisuregroup.com/ Post this

Products displayed at NHS will include:

Nexgrill: Nexgrill will be introducing the latest additions to its popular Daytona™ line, including a 4-Burner and Tabletop Griddle, along with the new compact Fuse™ Electric Griddle, and the versatile Gourmet Pro™ Grill, a freestanding unit that offers grilling, sautéing, griddling, and smoking capabilities in one. Nexgrill's lineup also includes its top-selling gas grills, Oakford™ Pellet Grills, smokers and patio heaters.

Megamaster: The largest supplier of lifestyle cooking and heating products in South Africa has expanded to the U.S. market, offering starter grill options and products ideal for travel, compact spaces, and everyday grilling, such as the 2-Burner Camp Stove, 3-Burner Gas Grill and Fire Pits.

has expanded to the U.S. market, offering starter grill options and products ideal for travel, compact spaces, and everyday grilling, such as the 2-Burner Camp Stove, 3-Burner Gas Grill and Fire Pits. Spire: The premium outdoor cooking brand elevates the outdoor cooking experience with high-performance built-in grill heads and kitchen components for a custom outdoor kitchen or complete island grills as a DIY solution. Attendees can view the 5-Burner Stone Kitchen and Infrared Gas Patio Heater.

About Global Leisure

Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, SPIRE, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to "Creating Moments That Matter." Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.

