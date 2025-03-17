Global Leisure brands Nexgrill, Megamaster, and Spire bring the latest outdoor cooking innovations to National Hardware Show

Showcasing new griddles, multi-functional grills, and top-selling outdoor appliances
LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Leisure Investment Holdings, dba Global Leisure™, the parent company to leading outdoor appliance brands Nexgrill, Megamaster and SPIRE, will be showcasing its latest innovations at this year's National Hardware Show (NHS) in Las Vegas from March 18 to 20. With a diverse selection of grills, griddles, smokers, and outdoor heating solutions in freestanding, portable and built-in models, each brand will bring solutions for outdoor cooking enthusiasts of all skill levels and cooking styles. Attendees can explore the latest products in booth #Outdr5721.
"As outdoor cooking continues to evolve, we're excited to bring a new generation of versatile, high-performance products to NHS 2025," said André de Beer, CEO of Global Leisure. "From multi-functional grills that combine grilling, smoking, and sautéing to portable units designed for tailgating and camping, our brands continue to push the boundaries of performance, versatility, and accessibility for every kind of griller."
Products displayed at NHS will include:
- Nexgrill: Nexgrill will be introducing the latest additions to its popular Daytona™ line, including a 4-Burner and Tabletop Griddle, along with the new compact Fuse™ Electric Griddle, and the versatile Gourmet Pro™ Grill, a freestanding unit that offers grilling, sautéing, griddling, and smoking capabilities in one. Nexgrill's lineup also includes its top-selling gas grills, Oakford™ Pellet Grills, smokers and patio heaters.
- Megamaster: The largest supplier of lifestyle cooking and heating products in South Africa has expanded to the U.S. market, offering starter grill options and products ideal for travel, compact spaces, and everyday grilling, such as the 2-Burner Camp Stove, 3-Burner Gas Grill and Fire Pits.
- Spire: The premium outdoor cooking brand elevates the outdoor cooking experience with high-performance built-in grill heads and kitchen components for a custom outdoor kitchen or complete island grills as a DIY solution. Attendees can view the 5-Burner Stone Kitchen and Infrared Gas Patio Heater.
To learn more about Global Leisure, visit https://www.globalleisuregroup.com/.
About Global Leisure
Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, SPIRE, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to "Creating Moments That Matter." Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.
