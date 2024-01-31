Global Leisure's Megamaster brand launches in the US with two new grills for small outdoor spaces

Our goal with Megamaster is to create grills that cater to the needs of first-time grillers and passionate grill enthusiasts alike. Post this

New Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill features:

Two independent stainless steel main burners are regulated with a simple push-and-turn ignition knob and supply 18,000 Btu of total flame-roasting power.

With 376 square inches of cooking space, it's the perfect fit for apartment dwellers, homeowners with limited backyard or storage space, and for individuals, couples, or small families.

Two heavy-duty wheels provide the grill with mobility to free up patio space after use.

New Megamaster 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill features:

Ignited by three stainless steel main burners that each contribute 9,000 Btu, this powerhouse grill delivers a total cooking power of 27,000 Btu.

With an impressive 447 square inches of cooking space, the 3-burner model offers the versatility and capacity to prepare large quantities of food as well as various types of food simultaneously.

The grills are available to purchase exclusively at The Home Depot. To learn more about Global Leisure, visit https://www.globalleisuregroup.com/. To learn more about Megamaster, visit https://megamaster.com/.

About Global Leisure

Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to "Creating Moments That Matter." Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.

