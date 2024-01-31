Global Leisure's Megamaster brand launches in the US with two new grills for small outdoor spaces

Megamaster's 2- and 3-Burner Propane Gas Grills bring efficient fusion of performance and value
CHINO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Leisure Investment Holdings, dba Global Leisure™, the parent company to leading international outdoor appliance brands, has introduced two new products from Megamaster to the U.S. market. The 2-Burner and 3-Burner Gas Grills are designed with 376 and 447 square inches of cooking space respectively, providing impressive capabilities in compact sizes, ideal for apartment living and limited backyard spaces.
"Our goal with Megamaster is to create grills that cater to the needs of first-time grillers and passionate grill enthusiasts alike," said André de Beer, CEO of Global Leisure. "Through listening to the needs of our U.S.-based customers, we've developed the new 2-Burner and 3-Burner Gas Grills to ensure practical and enjoyable grilling experiences without compromising their available outdoor real estate."
New Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill features:
- Two independent stainless steel main burners are regulated with a simple push-and-turn ignition knob and supply 18,000 Btu of total flame-roasting power.
- With 376 square inches of cooking space, it's the perfect fit for apartment dwellers, homeowners with limited backyard or storage space, and for individuals, couples, or small families.
- Two heavy-duty wheels provide the grill with mobility to free up patio space after use.
New Megamaster 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill features:
- Ignited by three stainless steel main burners that each contribute 9,000 Btu, this powerhouse grill delivers a total cooking power of 27,000 Btu.
- With an impressive 447 square inches of cooking space, the 3-burner model offers the versatility and capacity to prepare large quantities of food as well as various types of food simultaneously.
- Two heavy-duty wheels provide the grill with mobility to free up patio space after use.
The grills are available to purchase exclusively at The Home Depot. To learn more about Global Leisure, visit https://www.globalleisuregroup.com/. To learn more about Megamaster, visit https://megamaster.com/.
About Global Leisure
Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to "Creating Moments That Matter." Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.
Media Contact
Jessica Sepic, Global Leisure, 9162859835, [email protected], https://www.globalleisuregroup.com/
