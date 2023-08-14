Global Management Partners Acquires Koch Project Solutions

"The simultaneous expansion of GMP's design engineering and construction management capabilities shows our true commitment to our clients as well as the rapidly expanding US Energy Transition movement." - Price Howard, President of GMP Tweet this

"We are excited to add KPS to our growing organization, and this growth exemplifies our ongoing commitment to the current customer base and serves as a testament to the success of our core philosophy of 'Think Like an Owner'," says Price Howard, President of GMP. "The simultaneous expansion of GMP's design engineering and construction management capabilities shows our true commitment to our clients as well as the rapidly expanding US Energy Transition movement."

While establishing its newest location in Houston, Texas, GMP will maintain its home base in Greer, S.C., as well as its multiple project sites across the U.S. The expanded organization will work-share between all locations and give GMP additional access to two of the strongest professional project execution work forces in the country.

About Global Management Partners

Headquartered in Greer, S.C., Global Management Partners (GMP) is a program and project management company providing services to support clients throughout the entire program life cycle, including strategic planning, execution, start-up and comprehensive maintenance and management of complex projects and facilities both domestically and internationally. Since January 2012, GMP has been instrumental in the successful completion of over $10B capital projects worldwide. The company employs approximately 50 full-time employees with over 75 on-call resources to support our client's specific project needs. For more information, visit www.gmpco.com.

Media Contact

Peter Coles, Global Company Partners, 1 864-334-2860, [email protected], www.gmpco.com

