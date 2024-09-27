Global Manufacturer Selects Seraphic Security for Enterprise Browser Security

"Seraphic not only met but exceeded our expectations, providing a platform with opportunities to enhance our overall security posture." — Juha Lilja, Director of IT Security and Architecture, Flint Group. Post this

"When we first learned about Seraphic, we were impressed by the breadth of their security coverage and the Proof of Concept testing we did prove without a doubt that this was the right solution," said Heinz Ensen, Chief Information Officer at Flint Group.

"Having specific criteria for web filtering requirements, we found Seraphic to be a great match that not only met but exceeded our expectations. The platform presents a myriad of opportunities, and we are enthusiastic about implementing features as we continue to enhance our overall security posture," remarked Juha Lilja, Director of IT Security and Architecture.

Seraphic turns any browser – Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, and more – into a secure enterprise browser. With Seraphic, employees can use any browser they want, while security teams retain the controls that prevent exploits, phishing, and data loss. Seraphic's unique position in the browser engine enables it to block web-based attacks and prevent data loss - including those that bypass traditional network- and endpoint-based technologies.

See Seraphic in Action

The video in the link below shows Seraphic stopping a phishing attempt that had successfully evaded multiple security technologies including mail gateway filters and web gateways. Fortunately, when the user attempted to input their credentials on the malicious page, Seraphic stopped the attack.

Real-time phishing prevention: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FNE6CIOOCU

"The browser is the workplace's greatest productivity tool and also one of its biggest attack surfaces," said Alon Levin, VP product of Seraphic Security. "Hackers are relentless at exploiting new vulnerabilities and for enterprise security that means that what worked in the past, no longer works today. Flint Group is an innovator in their industry. They bring the same thoughtful approach to their security infrastructure and we're proud to have been chosen by them."

About Seraphic Security

Seraphic is a leader in the rapidly growing Enterprise Browser Security market, driven by its unique patented technology - JavaScript Layout Randomization (JSLR) - enabling it to turn any browser - Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox, etc. – into a secure browser with robust protection and detection capabilities against phishing, ransomware, sensitive data loss and high-risk policy infringements. Seraphic also enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications to employees and 3rd parties, from both managed and personal devices, without the complexity and cost of VDI & VPN. Seraphic is easily deployed and completely seamless to the user. Unlike dedicated enterprise browsers, with Seraphic there is no need for users to change their browser, and unlike browser extension-based solutions, Seraphic is not limited by vendor APIs to provide its best-in-class security and governance capabilities. Seraphic is the only solution that supports not only all browsers but also SaaS desktop applications like: Teams, Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp. The company has offices in San Jose, California, London UK and Tel Aviv, Israel. Seraphic won the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards and many more. The company has offices in San Jose, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit https://seraphicsecurity.com.

About Flint Group

Flint Group is dedicated to serving the needs of the global Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Narrow Web and Publication industries, both conventional and digitally printed. The company develops, manufactures and markets an extensive portfolio of printing consumables and equipment, including: a vast range of conventional and energy curable inks, coatings and additives for Flexographic, Gravure & Offset applications; pressroom chemicals and printing blankets. Furthermore, Flint Group designs and manufactures digital printing presses for labels, corrugated packaging, documents and commercial applications. The company is a leader in color management solutions which are supported by a Global Color Centre to ensure color consistency and standardization. Flint Group strives to support its customers through a relentless focus on developing: innovative products, exceptional levels of service and the security of supply. Headquartered in Jersey, Flint Group employs some 5,300 people. Revenues for 2022 were €1.7 billion. On a worldwide basis, the company is the number one or number two supplier in every major market segment it serves. For more information, please visit www.flintgrp.com.

Contact:

Keren Fridman

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Media Contact

keren Fridman, Seraphic, 972 544433965, [email protected], www.Seraphicsecurity.com

SOURCE Seraphic