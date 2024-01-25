Global Marketing Agency This Is LD's Success in Healthcare, MedTech Industries Launches U.S. Expansion

"Over the last 12 months, This is LD has significantly improved our digital marketing presence, which has resulted in a 400% increase in website views and reaching our inbound lead goals for the year." – Parker Mooney, Chief of Staff at IML (International Medical Lasers) Post this

This Is LD creates full-funnel ROI-delivering marketing success through a combination of data insights, lifecycle strategy, and industry expertise, which power an integrated range of digital marketing activities, including SEO, paid media, social and content marketing, web development, managed IT services, and more.

This Is LD's specialization in the healthcare and medtech industry offers the depth and breadth of knowledge that comes with experience:

Acquisition and ROI: This Is LD

80% of LD clients stay with the agency for five or more years thanks to success stories such as the following:

Acquisition: One of This Is LD's U.S. clients achieved such industry success and heightened profile that a competitor extended an acquisition offer to the client, which was accepted.

"Lisa and her team at LD developed insightful digital marketing campaigns that were on deadline and on budget. Their impactful digital designs and target marketing increased our web traffic by 482%, which resulted in increased patient volume."

- Anita Taylor, AchieveTMS (Acquired by Greenbrook TMS).

Swift ROI: Another client earned record-breaking ROI in less than a year of partnership, thanks to This Is LD's lead-generation strategies.

"Over the last 12 months, This is LD has significantly improved our digital marketing presence, which has resulted in a 400% increase in website views and reaching our inbound lead goals for the year."

– Parker Mooney, Chief of Staff at IML (International Medical Lasers).

The agency's deep familiarity and experience with the healthcare industry on a global scale ensures clients spend significantly less time in the onboarding and education process, while This Is LD's expert strategists stay on top of industry-specific security, privacy, compliance, and regulatory requirements while working as one team with each client:

"This is LD is our dedicated website agency at CMR Surgical - a U.K.-based, global medtech business. Working with This is LD for the last few years has been so refreshing. It is not like the formality of working with an agency. It feels like we work with extra members of the team. They are strategic advisors, fast-acting and produce fantastic website UX and design. I would not hesitate in recommending This Is LD for website development and also broader marketing campaigns."

- Andrew Wilson, Global Senior Marketing Communications Manager, CMR Surgical.

About This Is LD

Founded by CEO and global marketing expert Lisa Eyo Andrews, This Is LD is headquartered in London, UK. This global digital marketing agency offers an agile and holistic approach to building client success, with an execution that is full-funnel, data-driven, and ROI-focused.

This Is LD's expert services include brand development and strategy, content creation and copywriting, animation and motion graphics, graphic design and digital illustration, search engine marketing, web design and development, search engine optimization, social media management, public relations, and managed IT services and support.

This Is LD enables clients to focus on running their business while the agency team does everything else. For more information, visit: ThisIsLD.com

Media Contact

Pam Abrahamsson, This Is LD, 1 5032989749, [email protected], https://thisisld.com/

SOURCE This Is LD