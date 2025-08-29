Global Military Distribution (GMD) and DI Optical Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight to U.S. Market

Global Military Distribution (GMD) has entered into an exclusive US distribution agreement with South Korean defense manufacturer DI Optical to bring the OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight —a patented, military-grade optic—into the United States commercial market for the first time.

DI Optical, known as the toughest manufacturer in optics, currently supplies advanced sighting systems to the South Korean military and British SAS. Now, through this collaboration with GMD, American civilians and professionals will gain access to a one of a kind, combat-proven optic system engineered for concealed carry and everyday tactical use.

The OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight represents a new standard in covert optics technology, delivering battlefield durability in a compact, zero-print format designed for concealability and rapid deployment.

"This is true military tech—not a lookalike. The OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight is the real deal, adapted for the American market."

Dealer Applications Now Open

GMD is actively accepting dealer applications for U.S. retail sale. Tactical retailers, law enforcement suppliers, military, government, and contract buyers, and firearms retailers are encouraged to apply early. Anticipated demand and limited initial availability make this a premium product opportunity.

GMD and DI Optical are proud to introduce the OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight, a revolutionary optic engineered for instant deployment, zero signature, and true combat reliability.

Designed to disappear when holstered and engage instantly under pressure, the OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight is patented, battle-tested, and now available to American civilians through 33rd Parallel Defense.

Key Product Highlights:

Fold-Down Covert Mode – No optic signature or added bulk when stowed

Pop-Up Red Dot – Spring-assisted auto-deploy for instant target acquisition

3 MOA Reticle – Brightness memory for consistent readiness

Backup Sights – Fully integrated iron sights provide horizontal reference when stowed.

Combat-Grade Construction – Alloy Steel

Finish – Zinc Nickle (Zi-Ni) Coating

Shock-Absorbing, Drop-Safe Design – The optic glass will not break.

Weatherproof – Sealed Electronics and Pivot Mechanism

CR1130[JS1] Battery – 1-year average life

Sub-1.2 oz Weight – Built for micro-profile CCW pistols

Mount Compatibility – Glock MOS

"This is the future of concealed optics—cutting-edge engineering without compromise."

Where to Buy

The OV Ghost Pop-Up Red Dot Sight is now available to U.S. consumers exclusively through:

www.33rdparalleldefence.com

How to Become a Sales Partner:

https://globalmilitarydistribution.com/become-a-dealer-or-sales-partner/

