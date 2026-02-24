We're seeing a surge of calls from merchants after discovering new processing fees — including a $499 annual charge and rate increases from 0.20% up to 3.00% across card types. Many only realized the impact after reviewing their latest statements. Post this

"Many business owners only realized the scope of the increases when reviewing their most recent statements," said Eugene S. "Gino" Kauzlarich, President of MerchantService.com. "These increases will materially impact operating margins for every processing merchant — significantly reducing margins for smaller accounts and costing larger-volume merchants tens of thousands of dollars annually."

MerchantService.com clarifies that it is not Global Payments. Confusion has arisen because the generic industry term "Merchant Services" appears on processing statements announcing the new annual fee and substantial rate increases.

With continued economic pressure entering 2026, even moderate processing rate increases are affecting net profit margins, cash flow, staffing decisions, and growth planning. In several recent statement reviews, projected cost increases exceeded five figures annually.

While Global Payments is the most recent processor generating widespread merchant inquiries, industry consolidation and evolving pricing models have led many business owners to reevaluate their payment processing arrangements and contact MerchantService.com.

For more than 31 years, MerchantService.com has specialized in merchant profitability through transparent, stable pricing structures and modern payment systems designed to increase sales, accelerate cash flow, improve operational efficiency, and reduce operating expenses.

MerchantService.com's Virtual Zero-Fee Payment Processing Program utilizes a compliant dual-pricing structure that allows merchants to offset credit card processing costs by applying a card service fee where permitted, often reducing out-of-pocket processing expense to near zero and saving thousands — even many tens of thousands for larger processing merchants — annually.

Merchants may request a complimentary statement review and cost analysis to determine potential savings and eligibility.

MerchantService.com is a Florida-based Registered Member Service Provider serving the nation's small merchant community across all fifty states. The company remains committed to long-term pricing stability, transparency, and merchant profitability.

MerchantService.com does not raise rates. We protect merchant profitability.

