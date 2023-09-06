Global Pharma R&D Insights: Data Report from Leaders Around the World, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into industry trends, innovations, challenges and sentiments leading the way in 2023, and how to prepare for 2024. Hear about differences shaping the industry by geography and how biotech and biopharma companies are approaching key issues differently.
TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future for drug developers is defined by how effectively they adopt innovative pharma R&D strategies and new technologies while navigating industry challenges and complexities.
That's why the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific surveyed 150 leaders at biotech and pharmaceutical organizations around the globe to assess trends in drug discovery and development. Respondents shared the therapeutic areas in their pipelines, barriers to bringing drugs to market, innovations that are driving transformation and attitudes toward key topics such as outsourcing, patient recruitment, diversity, decentralized trials and more.
In this webinar, the panel of experts will highlight findings from the pharma R&D report and go beyond the data to explain what they mean for drug developers across the globe. Attendees will hear about the keys to success and prepare to successfully navigate the evolving drug development landscape. In addition, attendees will learn what industry leaders are facing today, and how their outlook on pharmaceutical research and development will influence the industry moving forward.
Join this webinar to get insights into how clinical research professionals are approaching key issues and where the industry is headed.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) that will feature the following expert speakers from the PPD clinical research business: Matt Latey, VP, Head of Development Operations, Biopharma; Jenny McIlnay, Executive Director Project Management, Peri- and Post-approval Studies and RWE; Tim Peters-Strickland, MD, VP, Global Medical Officer; and Anuj Kapadia, VP, Strategy and Corporate Development.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Global Pharma R&D Insights: Data Report from Leaders Around the World.
