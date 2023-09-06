Global Pharma R&D Insights: Data Report from Leaders Around the World, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will hear about the keys to success and prepare to successfully navigate the evolving drug development landscape. Tweet this

In this webinar, the panel of experts will highlight findings from the pharma R&D report and go beyond the data to explain what they mean for drug developers across the globe. Attendees will hear about the keys to success and prepare to successfully navigate the evolving drug development landscape. In addition, attendees will learn what industry leaders are facing today, and how their outlook on pharmaceutical research and development will influence the industry moving forward.

Join this webinar to get insights into how clinical research professionals are approaching key issues and where the industry is headed.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) that will feature the following expert speakers from the PPD clinical research business: Matt Latey, VP, Head of Development Operations, Biopharma; Jenny McIlnay, Executive Director Project Management, Peri- and Post-approval Studies and RWE; Tim Peters-Strickland, MD, VP, Global Medical Officer; and Anuj Kapadia, VP, Strategy and Corporate Development.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Global Pharma R&D Insights: Data Report from Leaders Around the World.

