Global Polymer Producer VINAVIL Expands in Western United States with NAGASE Specialty Materials

"They have the right chemistry," said Hemant Shah, business director for VINAVIL Americas. "We have a solid relationship with NAGASE in other regional markets and know the value that they bring us. VINAVIL is a world-class manufacturer with a rich tradition of customer intimacy and so is NAGASE. Our corporate cultures are closely aligned, and we look forward to helping our customers bring innovative and high performing products to market on the West Coast."

"The entire NAGASE Specialty Materials team is excited to expand our strategic relationship with VINAVIL to the West Coast," said Al Bernhardt, NSM's vice president Functional Materials. "There is something special about the partnership we have with VINAVIL. We share important values like prioritizing the health and safety of people, a passionate work ethic, transparency and exploring a sustainable path forward. We can leverage our collective strengths as partners," said Bernhardt. "NSM's demonstrated track record of sales success with VINAVIL in other regions of the US, combined with the exceptional VINAVIL product line, is a formula for success that will be valued by customers throughout the Western Region," concluded Bernhardt.

VINAVIL AMERICAS is committed to continuously serving and supporting customers in bringing new and successful European technologies including adhesives and nanoparticles-based products for wood coating, concrete coating and DTM – industrial coating; VeoVa™ copolymer emulsion for architectural interior/exterior; and masonry paints offering high alkali, humidity and water resistant properties.

"This new distribution will allow NAGASE's highly technical salespeople to introduce VINAVIL innovation to a waiting market," said Shah. Request a sample of a VINAVIL product or contact Tom Downing, NSM's director new supplier development, at 630-228-7644.

About VINAVIL

Established in Italy in the 1920s, VINAVIL SpA is globally headquartered in Milan, Italy and is one of the world's most important manufacturers of polymers. Founded in 1994, the North American subsidiary, VINAVIL Americas has production sites in West Chicago and Montreal. With over 100 years of experience in the field of research and development of specialty chemicals, VINAVIL is a truly global company and a known leader in the chemical industry.

The growth of the company is based on intensive research and development, an effective and empowered commercial sales team, and state-of-the-art customer service geared toward achieving total customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), VINAVIL Americas has a core strategy that encompasses continuous improvement of existing products and the development of new polymers for coatings, adhesives, textiles, construction, and other specialty applications. VINAVIL reinvests 5% of its revenue into and employs over 10% of its workforce in research and development. For more about VINAVIL Americas, visit http://www.vinavil.com/us or call 954-246-8788.

About NAGASE Specialty Materials

NAGASE Specialty Materials is a leading distributor and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, serving industries that impact everyday life — ranging from coatings and plastics to pharmaceuticals and personal care. NAGASE Specialty Materials is committed to adding value to customers' product development and manufacturing processes with extensive resources to fulfill that commitment.

NAGASE Specialty Materials is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 114 group companies and more than 7,000 team members. Spanning over 32 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end materials and technologies. In 2023, NAGASE & CO., LTD. was ranked No. 5 among the 'Top 100 Chemical Distributors' list published by ICIS, a global provider of chemical market information. For more information about NSM, visit http://www.nsm-na.com or call 630-228-7644.

