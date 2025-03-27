Global Power Expands Product Portfolio with mtu Kinetic PowerPack Addition

"We're thrilled to offer the mtu Kinetic PowerPack to our customers," said John Kleba, CCO of Global Power Supply. "This strengthens our commitment to delivering top power solutions for critical industries." Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce the mtu Kinetic PowerPack to our customers," said John Kleba, Chief Commercial Officer of Global Power Supply. "This addition strengthens our commitment to offering top-tier power solutions for critical industries like data centers, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and government infrastructure."

The mtu Kinetic PowerPack combines a constantly rotating kinetic energy storage unit with a diesel engine and synchronous alternator to deliver seamless power during outages. This innovative system offers numerous advantages over traditional static UPS systems, including:

No Batteries Required: Eliminates the need for costly battery replacements and climate-controlled storage rooms.

Higher Efficiency and Lower TCO: Offers higher system efficiency and reduces overall operating costs.

Compact Design: Requires up to 40% less space than static UPS systems.

Scalable Solutions: Configurable for higher power demands, making it ideal for large-scale applications.

Superior Fault Tolerance: Handles dynamic loads and poor input power more effectively.

Environmentally Friendly: Reduces chemical waste by eliminating the need for batteries.

Global Power's partnership with mtu enhances its ability to provide comprehensive backup power solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers. The mtu KPP is particularly suited for high-demand environments such as large data centers, industrial facilities, and healthcare institutions, where uninterrupted power is critical.

For more information on the full range of mtu Kinetic Power Pack UPS products now available through Global Power Supply, visit https://www.globalpwr.com/ups-system/?brand=mtu-onsite-energy.

About Global Power Supply

Global Power Supply specializes in high-quality backup and prime power solutions for businesses of all sizes. Our experienced team offers both new and used equipment from leading manufacturers, along with complete turnkey generator installation services—including inspections, engineering, permitting, installation, and maintenance, helping customers save time and maximize the value of their critical infrastructure.

About mtu

Rolls-Royce delivers world-class power solutions under the mtu brand, developing cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy systems. For over 110 years, mtu has powered the largest yachts, strongest tugboats, and mission-critical applications across diverse industries. Leveraging digitalization and electrification, mtu maximizes uptime and performance while focusing on sustainability through solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

