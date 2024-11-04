Global Power Supply Promotes Phil Fulkrod to Vice President of Sales

Global Power Supply is pleased to announce Phil Fulkrod's promotion to Vice President of Sales. In this position, Phil will utilize his extensive experience and strategic vision to boost sales growth and strengthen customer relationships.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Power Supply is excited to announce the promotion of Phil Fulkrod to Vice President of Sales, effective immediately. In this new role, Phil will leverage his extensive experience and strategic vision to drive sales growth and strengthen customer relationships.

Phil joined Global Power Supply in February 2023 and has since held various sales positions, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to delivering innovative power solutions. With over 15 years in the industry, he has built a reputation for developing effective sales strategies and fostering strong client partnerships.

"Phil's promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication," said John Kleba, Chief Commercial Officer. "His deep understanding of our products and customer needs, combined with his proven track record of success, makes him the ideal leader to guide our field sales team as we continue to expand our market presence."

"I am thrilled to take on this new challenge," Phil said. "I look forward to working with our talented sales team to not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations while driving the company's growth in a rapidly changing industry."

Phil holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and a master's degree in management and is passionate about empowering teams to achieve their full potential. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Global Power Supply remains committed to providing reliable, sustainable, and innovative power solutions, and Phil's leadership will be key in advancing these efforts.

For more information about Global Power Supply and our services, please visit www.globalpwr.com.

About Global Power Supply

Global Power Supply specializes in high-quality backup and prime power solutions for businesses of all sizes. Our experienced team offers both new and used equipment from leading manufacturers, along with complete turnkey generator installation services—including inspections, engineering, permitting, installation, and maintenance, helping customers save time and maximize the value of their critical infrastructure.

Media Contact

Megan Thompson, Global Power Supply, 1 8643132299, [email protected], https://www.globalpwr.com/

