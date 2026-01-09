Global PR Firm Red Banyan Names James De Marco Director of Strategic Communications, Taps to Lead Newly Launched Hybrid Client Vertical

Red Banyan announces the promotion of James De Marco to Director of Strategic Communications. De Marco will serve as head of the firm's newly launched hybrid client vertical, guiding integrated strategic communications efforts for organizations pursuing growth while navigating reputational risk.
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management, today announced the promotion of James De Marco to Director of Strategic Communications. In the expanded role, De Marco will serve as head of Red Banyan's newly launched hybrid client vertical, designed for organizations actively building brand equity while navigating complex environments with high reputational risk.
The promotion follows Red Banyan's recent launch of its 'Powering Reputation' model and hybrid vertical, which formalized the firm's integrated approach to reputation management, merging proactive strategic communications, crisis planning and prevention and rapid response efforts. As the vertical's lead, De Marco will be advising executives and organizations operating in politically charged, highly scrutinized or crisis-adjacent contexts, while overseeing brand building initiatives that support business growth objectives.
"The way organizations manage their public image has fundamentally changed, and treating PR as a secondary function no longer works. A.I., an increasingly politicized culture and accelerated news cycles on social media have made reputation a constant force that directly shapes business outcomes," said De Marco. "I'm proud to step into this role and help lead the firm's work at a time when reputational risk is not the exception, but the operating reality."
De Marco has played a key role in Red Banyan's growth, including leading marquee accounts, directing agency PR and executive visibility efforts, supporting new business development, and mentoring junior team members. His work has helped clients elevate their brands, manage business transitions, recover from PR crises and establish durable industry positioning. His experience spans various sectors including financial services and private equity, nonprofit, legal, government relations, technology, manufacturing and entertainment.
"James has consistently demonstrated the caliber of judgment and execution required when reputational stakes are high and things are moving fast," said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "Placing him at the helm of our hybrid vertical strengthens our ability to serve clients who need clarity, control and confidence in an unforgiving environment."
