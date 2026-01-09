Global PR Firm Red Banyan Names James De Marco Director of Strategic Communications, Taps to Lead Newly Launched Hybrid Client Vertical

"I'm proud to step into this role and help lead the firm's work at a time when reputational risk is not the exception, but the operating reality." - James De Marco, Director Post this

"The way organizations manage their public image has fundamentally changed, and treating PR as a secondary function no longer works. A.I., an increasingly politicized culture and accelerated news cycles on social media have made reputation a constant force that directly shapes business outcomes," said De Marco. "I'm proud to step into this role and help lead the firm's work at a time when reputational risk is not the exception, but the operating reality."

De Marco has played a key role in Red Banyan's growth, including leading marquee accounts, directing agency PR and executive visibility efforts, supporting new business development, and mentoring junior team members. His work has helped clients elevate their brands, manage business transitions, recover from PR crises and establish durable industry positioning. His experience spans various sectors including financial services and private equity, nonprofit, legal, government relations, technology, manufacturing and entertainment.

"James has consistently demonstrated the caliber of judgment and execution required when reputational stakes are high and things are moving fast," said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "Placing him at the helm of our hybrid vertical strengthens our ability to serve clients who need clarity, control and confidence in an unforgiving environment."

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Twiford, Red Banyan, 9543792115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/

SOURCE Red Banyan