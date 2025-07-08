Global PR Firm Red Banyan Unveils New Era 'Powering Reputation' Model, Launches Hybrid Client Vertical as Reputational Risk Escalates Across Industries

"For our team, PR no longer means 'public relations' – it is all about 'Powering Reputation.'" --Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO, Red Banyan Post this

"We're seeing a major shift where organizations that never imagined needing crisis support are now confronting reputational threats in very real ways. Issues once considered niche are quickly becoming national headlines, often fueled by the volatile political climate" said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "The stakes have shifted, and leaders are rethinking how to protect brand equity while still advancing their visibility and business goals. The Powering Reputation model is designed to meet that shift with a system that connects strategy, risk mitigation, and rapid execution."

Red Banyan's future-facing approach reflects the evolving needs of the market, where crisis response alone is no longer enough. Clients now require a communications partner who can build trust proactively, manage disruption in real time, and return to brand-building with clarity and speed.

"This is what effective PR looks like today," added Nierman. "For our team, PR no longer means 'public relations' – it is all about 'Powering Reputation.'"

