Global PR Firm Red Banyan Unveils New Era 'Powering Reputation' Model, Launches Hybrid Client Vertical as Reputational Risk Escalates Across Industries

Red Banyan's new vertical serves brands navigating both crisis and growth, built around a modern reputation model that integrates prevention, rapid response, and brand building in today's increasingly high-stakes environment.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reputational risk is no longer limited to high-profile brands or controversial industries. Today, organizations across finance, tech, healthcare, education, legal, and nonprofit sectors are finding themselves under pressure from political scrutiny, DEI backlash, cultural flashpoints, and fast-moving media cycles. In response, global strategic communications firm Red Banyan has announced the launch of a new hybrid client vertical, designed specifically to support organizations that need to navigate crises and manage risk, while continuing to build long-term brand visibility.
The new vertical combines elements of Red Banyan's Strategic Communications and Crisis Communications divisions into a single offering, structured around the firm's proprietary "Powering Reputation" model. This next-gen framework includes three interconnected components—Rapid Response, Brand Building, and Planning and Prevention—that reflect how reputation is shaped and protected in real time today.
"We're seeing a major shift where organizations that never imagined needing crisis support are now confronting reputational threats in very real ways. Issues once considered niche are quickly becoming national headlines, often fueled by the volatile political climate" said Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan. "The stakes have shifted, and leaders are rethinking how to protect brand equity while still advancing their visibility and business goals. The Powering Reputation model is designed to meet that shift with a system that connects strategy, risk mitigation, and rapid execution."
Red Banyan's future-facing approach reflects the evolving needs of the market, where crisis response alone is no longer enough. Clients now require a communications partner who can build trust proactively, manage disruption in real time, and return to brand-building with clarity and speed.
"This is what effective PR looks like today," added Nierman. "For our team, PR no longer means 'public relations' – it is all about 'Powering Reputation.'"
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive, and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at: https://redbanyan.com.
Media Contact
James DeMarco, Red Banyan, (908) 328-1060, [email protected], www.redbanyan.com
SOURCE Red Banyan
