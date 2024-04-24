Global Pulmonary Hypertension Community 'United for' World PH Day 2024

World pulmonary hypertension community to unite on May 5 to raise awareness, offer support and advocate for PH.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pulmonary Hypertension Association will unite with over 80 organizations globally on Sunday, May 5, to recognize World Pulmonary Hypertension Day. World PH Day aims to raise awareness of pulmonary hypertension, a rare, complex, life-threatening disease that affects more than 75 million adults and children worldwide across all ethnic groups. There is currently no cure for PH, or high blood pressure in the lungs that causes symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.

This year, PHA Europe spearheads the World PH Day campaign with a theme that underscores the importance of unity in addressing critical issues faced by those living with PH. The campaign aims to raise awareness through the following focused subthemes:

United for Early Diagnosis.

United for Hope.

United for Access to Care.

United for the Patients.

United for a Cure.

This global initiative highlights the importance of early diagnosis, supporting patients and nurturing hope, treatment accessibility, providing comprehensive care and pursuing a definitive cure. It also signifies a global commitment to transforming the PH landscape and enhancing collaborative efforts to address and overcome challenges associated with the disease.

"We encourage the global PH community to intensify its efforts to educate health care professionals, policy makers and the public about PH," says Matt Granato, PHA president and CEO. "While new treatments are coming to market to treat PH with very promising results, they are available only in some parts of the world. These new therapies should be available, affordable and accessible throughout the world. That takes cooperation and commitment from industry, health care providers, organizations like PHA, and the people most affected by PH – patients and caregivers. This year on World PH Day, 'Unite for' a brighter future for people with PH wherever they live."

PHA encourages the global PH community to raise awareness about key issues facing those with PH using resources from its World PH Day webpage. The page includes a digital toolkit with educational messages, images and other social media resources. Individuals are encouraged to raise awareness on social media using the #WorldPHDay2024 hashtag. Resources are also available in Spanish and French.

For more information about PH and how to participate in this year's campaign, visit the World PH Day page on PHA's website.

World PH Day Advocacy Efforts

In the U.S., PHA will host virtual legislative visits throughout May beginning on World PH Day. Advocates will discuss critical legislation with lawmakers, including the Supplemental Oxygen Reform Act (S. 3821, H.R. 7829) (SOAR Act), which removes supplemental oxygen from Medicare's competitive bidding process, making oxygen and related equipment more accessible. The legislation would also improve access to specialist care by changing the pay rate for respiratory therapy services, allowing it as an "add-on" therapy.

Additionally, PHA will offer a parallel online opportunity for the PH community to support the SOAR Act. Using PHA's Advocacy Action Center, individuals can write to their legislators with the help of a PHA-provided email template.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening disease of the lungs for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up- to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit phassociation.org and phassociation.org/WorldPHDay and connect with PHA on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

