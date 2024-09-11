Global R&D Insights in Drug Development: Insights from Industry on the Future of Pharma, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the latest trends in drug discovery and development, including key therapeutic areas, technological advancements and innovative strategies that are driving transformation in the pharmaceutical industry. Attendees will learn about the common barriers drug developers face in bringing new therapies to market and strategies to overcome these challenges effectively. The featured speakers will share industry leaders' perspectives on the future of pharmaceutical research and development.
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future for drug developers is defined by how effectively they adopt innovative strategies and new technologies while navigating industry challenges and complexities.
To assess trends in drug discovery and development, a survey was administered to more than 150 leaders at biotech and pharmaceutical organizations around the globe. The respondents shared the therapeutic areas in their pipelines, barriers to bringing drugs to market, innovations that are driving transformation and attitudes toward key topics such as outsourcing, patient recruitment, diversity and decentralized trials.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will highlight findings from the report and go beyond the data to explain what it means for drug developers across the globe. Attendees will hear about keys to success and prepare themselves to successfully navigate the evolving drug development landscape. They will learn what industry leaders are facing today and how their outlook on pharmaceutical research and development will influence the industry moving forward.
Register for this webinar today to explore the latest trends in drug development and how they are shaping the global pharmaceutical landscape.
Join experts from PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Debra Schaumberg, VP & Global Head, Strategic Development Consulting; J. Daniel Jones, Vice President, Project Delivery and Therapeutic Area Head, Cardiovascular and General Medicine CVGM; and Praveen Nadella (Moderator), Head of Customer Insights & Intelligence, for the live webinar on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Global R&D Insights in Drug Development: Insights from Industry on the Future of Pharma.
