Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Barcelona, Spain

"We are thrilled to announce The Agency's entry into Barcelona, further expanding our brand's footprint throughout Spain and Europe," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency.

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 24 new offices in 2024, with more on the horizon.

"Barcelona's real estate market is characterized by a blend of traditional family homes and rare new developments," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "With the leadership of Josep Turró and Chi Wei Chin, we are confident that our Barcelona office will provide exceptional service and meet the unique needs of local and international clients."

The Agency has grown to more than 120 corporately owned and franchise offices across 12 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Barcelona is a city we are enormously proud of. It is a global city open to the world where life can be lived at its fullest," said Josep Turró. "Barcelona is becoming increasingly attractive to high-net-worth individuals, creative minds, and global entrepreneurs," added Chi Wei Chin.

The Agency Barcelona will be located at Plaça de Catalunya 8, 3-2, 08007 Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

