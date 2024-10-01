Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Bentonville, Arkansas

"We are thrilled to announce The Agency's arrival in Bentonville, a city known for its robust economic growth and dynamic real estate opportunities," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 25 new offices in 2024, with more on the horizon.

"Bentonville, home to the headquarters of Walmart, Tyson Foods, and JB Hunt, is experiencing remarkable growth, with its population expected to triple by 2050," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "With the leadership of Kaala House, Calah Andelman, and Alex Andelman, we are confident that our Bentonville office will deliver unparalleled service and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The Agency has grown to more than 120 corporately owned and franchise offices across 12 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Bentonville is a thriving community with immense opportunity," said Kaala House. "With our deep understanding of the local market and commitment to client success, we are well-positioned to help clients navigate this rapidly growing area and achieve their real estate goals," added Calah Andelman.

The Agency Bentonville will be located at 809 NW 3rd Street, Bentonville, AR 72712. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Andrea Delgado, The Agency, 1 (424) 230-3700, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

