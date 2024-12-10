Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Fort Lauderdale

"With some of the industry's most influential leaders at the helm, our Fort Lauderdale office is poised for success as we continue to expand throughout South Florida," said Mauricio Umansky. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 28 new offices in 2024, with numerous on the horizon for Q1 of 2025.

"With some of the industry's most influential leaders at the helm, our Fort Lauderdale office is poised for success as we continue to expand throughout South Florida," said Mauricio Umansky. "Fort Lauderdale has quickly become a prime destination for buyers, and The Agency's unmatched global network and expertise are perfectly positioned to serve this dynamic market. With its vibrant lifestyle and strong investment potential, we're excited to bring The Agency's signature brand to this thriving region."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 offices across 12 countries, and counting. Prime for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"As a longtime resident of Fort Lauderdale, I am honored to be part of The Agency Fort Lauderdale's leadership," added Howard Elfman. "Fort Lauderdale is experiencing incredible growth, and I am personally excited to expand our office with passionate, like-minded agents who embody our commitment to collaboration."

The Agency Fort Lauderdale is located at 901 E Las Olas Blvd #204, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

