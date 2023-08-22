Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Louisville, Kentucky

"As Kentucky's largest city, Louisville is a prime market for us to enter next as we expand our presence in the Midwest," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. Tweet this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. In Q1 and Q2, The Agency launched 15 new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"As Kentucky's largest city, Louisville is a prime market for us to enter next as we expand our presence in the Midwest," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "This flourishing city and all that it offers aligns perfectly with our brand as we continue to feed the demand across the country for a global brokerage like The Agency."

A seasoned, top-ranked real estate industry veteran with more than 26 years of experience, The Agency Louisville's Managing Partner, Jason Farabee, is known throughout the Kentucky and Southern Indiana regions for his unparalleled local market knowledge, integrity, tireless work ethic and best-in-class client service. A well-respected professional with a fiercely loyal contingent of repeat clientele, Jason has represented some of the most spectacular properties in the area. His diverse portfolio of real estate experience ranges from undeveloped land and new construction to apartments, condos, single-family and multi-family homes. To date, Jason has worked with more than 1,900 families, builders and investors, providing expert guidance and sound support through every step of a real estate sale, purchase or investment. Jason has the distinctive ability to successfully pair buyers and sellers with luxurious on-market and exclusive off-market listings. Among his many awards and achievements, Jason has been named by RealTrends as a top Louisville agent by sales volume and was the only Louisville agent to be ranked among Kentucky's top five agents for individual sales volume in 2022. He has also consistently ranked as one of the top 10 agents in the state of Kentucky for both units and sales volume, according to RealTrends. Raised in Southern Indiana, Jason now resides in the community of Prospect, just outside Louisville, Kentucky. Prior to becoming an agent, he earned a BA in Psychology with a minor in Business from Wabash College. While pursuing his education, Jason was an offensive lineman on the football team and competed on the track team. His tenacity, goal-oriented mentality and competitive spirit endure today and helps fuel Jason's ability to achieve great things on behalf of his real estate clients.

"I am honored to be a part of The Agency's expansion and introduce this innovative brand to Louisville and the surrounding area, including Southern Indiana," said Jason Farabee. "The Agency's groundbreaking tools, technology and global reach is truly unmatched, and I am excited for local buyers and sellers to experience the brand's fresh perspective and personalized service."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022 and just announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 85 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year.

The Agency Louisville is located at 4940 US Highway 42, Louisville, KY 40222. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com or call 502-627-0077.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $57 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 90 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Jonathan Thompson, The Agency, 1 5184217222, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency