Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Marbella, Spain

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency has launched 25 new offices this year, with more on the horizon.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in Europe with the launch of our second Spanish office in beautiful Marbella," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Known for its stunning location and luxury lifestyle, Marbella fits perfectly within The Agency's portfolio of sought-after destinations."

Kris Enger has a deep understanding of the European real estate market with its different dynamics and is particularly attracted to the South Spain market, hence his new role as Managing Partner of The Agency Marbella. Kris has completed more than ten projects and has built an attractive portfolio with six properties expected to sell for more than 50 million euros in total. A seasoned expert within Marbella's high end luxury real estate sector, Kris loves working with both his buyers and sellers to ensure the most seamless process possible. Born in Paris, France, Kris is both a Norwegian and United States citizen. He studied Finance at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and got a Master's Degree in Strategy from the Norwegian School of Economics in Oslo, Norway. Formerly the CEO and founder of Palmeras Property Development, Kris has worked in investment banking as an equity analyst and in equity sales responsible for institutional clients in the U.S. and the U.K.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to introduce The Agency to Marbella and bring this pioneering brand to the region," said Kris Enger. "The Agency's culture of collaboration, unmatched marketing power, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer service made choosing to partner with the brokerage an obvious choice when seeking to take our business to the next level."

Leif Orthmann brings more than 17 years of real estate experience to his role as Managing Partner at The Agency Marbella. Having lived in southern Spain for more than a decade, Leif has completed dozens of successful transactions and is well-versed in the region's offerings. His expertise is an invaluable asset to buyers and investors looking to build their portfolio along the Costa del Sol. A natural relationship-builder, Leif is a dedicated client advocate and an active listener. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Leif finds creative solutions, closes deals with confidence and handles all facets of a real estate transaction, from start to finish. Prior to coming to Marbella, Leif worked as a commodity trader in Jakarta, Indonesia. Raised in Germany until the age of 15, Leif studied at the European University Montreux in Business Administration, then attended the University of St. Gallen to achieve his Masters in Real Estate. Leif has led major real estate developments and projects in Switzerland, the United States, Germany and Spain. In his free time, Leif enjoys a broad array of water sports—from waterskiing to kite surfing. He also supports several charitable organizations in Switzerland that provide resources to local families in need.

"The Agency is more than just a residential real estate brokerage - it's a lifestyle brand and that is what drew us to this partnership," said Leif Orthmann. "We could not be more thrilled to bring The Agency to Marbella and showcase the beauty of Costa del Sol to the brokerage's global network and beyond."

A multi-talented professional and Sales Director of The Agency, Benjamin Beza's journey in the real estate realm is a captivating tapestry, woven with the vibrancy of his Spanish heritage and German roots. Raised in Germany, the rich cultural infusion from his Spanish parents added a unique flavor to Benjamin's upbringing, setting the stage for a seamless integration into the sunlit charm of Marbella. Transitioning to this coastal haven as a teenager, he stepped into a role shaped by his grandfather, a trailblazer in the thriving real estate business on the Costa del Sol. The early days spent with his grandfather, meticulously surveying properties and delving into the intricacies of the market, ignited a passion within Benjamin that would go on to define his illustrious career. Over the ensuing two decades, he has become synonymous with real estate excellence on the Costa del Sol. Prior to his esteemed role at The Agency, Benjamin honed his leadership skills as a sales director for a prominent property developer, playing a pivotal role in crafting some of the area's most exclusive developments. His career also spans several of the Costa del Sol's most reputable agencies, where his unwavering commitment to service left an indelible mark. What sets Benjamin apart is his profound empathy and keen understanding of his clients, firmly believing that every interaction demands a creative, personalized approach. Fluent in Spanish, English, and German, he effortlessly connects with clients across Marbella and the Costa del Sol, offering a nuanced understanding of the luxury real estate market since 2001. His professional acumen is enriched by his German education and extensive studies in Spain and international institutions, providing him with a global perspective on market dynamics.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Marbella is located at Urbanizacion La Coneja, Local 48 Volubilis, Malaga, Spain 29602. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

