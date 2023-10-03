Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Panama

"Serving as a gateway to thriving economies in Central and South America, Panama is poised to become a world-class tourism destination and a prime choice for investment among top Latin American entrepreneurs." - Vicky Levitam. Tweet this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. The Agency has launched 21 new offices this year, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"Our new office in Panama is an exciting development for The Agency as our brand continues to prioritize international growth," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Given Panama's global presence as a gateway to thriving economies in Central and South America, we know that this market will be a perfect addition to The Agency family."

Victoria (Vicky) Levitam, Managing Partner of The Agency Panama, has long been an integral part of the high-end property market in Panama City, collaborating closely with top developers for over 18 years. A dedicated professional with a sterling reputation, Vicky has managed and led highly successful sales teams, resulting in $480M in sales. Known for her enduring world-class client service, beyond-the-transaction support and vast network of thoughtfully cultivated relationships, Vicky is among Panama's most dynamic and top-rated real estate professionals. Having worked closely with Panama's most prominent developers, Vicky has profound insight into the industry's evolution. Vicky's unparalleled expertise makes her an invaluable guide for clients seeking an optimal investment. Prior to launching her real estate career, Vicky achieved a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Panama's Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencias y TecnologCas (ULACIT). Victoria also sits on the board of directors of FCC Panama, a social company that works on the socio-emotional education of boys, girls and young people using football as a pedagogical tool.

"I am thrilled to introduce The Agency's unique brand and unparalleled offerings to Panama," said Vicky Levitam. "Serving as a gateway to thriving economies in Central and South America, Panama is poised to become a world-class tourism destination and a prime choice for investment among top Latin American entrepreneurs. Panama, often referred to as the best-kept secret destination in the region, is now on the global stage, and we look forward to showcasing just how special this country is to The Agency's global network."

Juan Diaz Rivera, Managing Partner of The Agency Panama, came from a family of visionaries and trailblazers. At a young age, he immersed himself in the world of real estate development and marketing, which eventually culminated in his pivotal role as founding partner of Capella Pedregal (now known as Waldorf Cabo San Lucas at Pedregal) – a prestigious haven of luxury in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. For more than a decade, he provided his expertise and experience as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Riveras, known as Coldwell Banker Riveras, and played a critical role in the success that earned him the prestigious title of #1 Coldwell Banker office in Mexico for an impressive 14 consecutive years. He continues his commitment to the real estate industry with the Artifex-Team, which focuses primarily on promoting business opportunities in the hospitality, brokerage and development sectors. Juan continues to be heavily involved in promoting the growth of The Agency's business. He owns the San Miguel de Allende office, is a founding partner of The Agency Los Cabos and managing partner of The Agency Dominican Republic, and also manages the day-to-day operations of the New Development Sales department.

"It's very exciting to be a part of The Agency's continued growth as we open our first office in Panama," said Juan Diaz Rivera. "We look forward to showcasing this thriving, diverse country that has become an international cultural destination."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022 and just announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 90 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Panama is located at Plaza 58 Obarrio, Oficina 507, Calle 58 Este PanamA City PA. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 90 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

