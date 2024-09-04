Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The New Location Becomes the Global Brokerage's Eighth Office in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its new office in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The new locale, which will be known as The Agency Brooklyn Park Slope, joins the brokerage's growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. The office will be led by accomplished industry veterans Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni, who will serve as Managing Partners. This is the brokerage's seventh office in New York, including its NYC headquarters located at 88 University, Long Island's North Shore, South Shore, Gold Coast, Fire Island and two offices in The Hamptons. Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni also serve as Managing Partners for the brokerage's Long Island offices in addition to The Agency New Canaan.

"With the launch of our new office in Brooklyn's highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood, our continued New York expansion marks a significant milestone in The Agency's strategic growth in the region," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Our success in New York is greatly owed to our partnership with Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni, who epitomize The Agency's core values. We are thrilled to expand our brand in Brooklyn and look forward to the success our office is primed to achieve."

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency has launched over 23 new offices thus far in 2024, with more on the horizon this year. The Agency New York has been recognized by numerous industry awards, including being named as a top brokerage in NYC by The Real Deal in 2023.

"With its vibrant neighborhoods, diverse opportunities, and convenient proximity to Manhattan, Brooklyn has long captivated buyers," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "Under Michael Smith and Don Mastroianni's leadership, we're excited to continue The Agency's New York expansion into this thriving borough with the launch of our new office in Park Slope."

Joining The Agency's Park Slope office are esteemed agents Donald J. Minerva, Chad Kessler John Minerva and Emilia Kovacs, formerly of New Millennium Realty Estate Corp, who bring more than 25 years of experience. The team specializes in a wide spectrum of properties including bucolic townhomes, co-ops, condominiums and major developments, in addition to representing more than 50 rental properties. The Agency's Park Slope office will be headquartered in the team's timeless, turn-of-the-century 4,000 square-foot carriage house.

"We're honored to continue expanding The Agency's presence throughout the New York region, bringing our brand's fresh and forward-thinking approach to Brooklyn's Park Slope," said Donald Mastroianni. "Brooklyn is experiencing record demand, and we look forward to introducing buyers and sellers to The Agency's unparalleled service and powerhouse marketing."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which has two seasons streaming on Netflix. The Agency has grown to more than 120 offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. Recently, The Agency was recognized as "Most Innovative" and "Top Luxury" Brokerage of the year by Inman. Additionally, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

"Our partnership with The Agency has been extraordinary, and we look forward to continuing to bring the brand's unmatched offerings to Park Slope, a key market in the New York region that is continuing to experience a high influx of buyers seeking a diverse and exciting community just minutes from one of the most coveted metropolitan cities in the U.S.," said Michael Smith.

The Agency Brooklyn Park Slope is located at 443 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Laura Corrigan, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency