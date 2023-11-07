Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Yorkville

"Toronto's Yorkville is truly a world-class destination that offers some of the most luxurious real estate in Canada," Nurit Coombe. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency has launched 23 new offices this year, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"Over the last few years, the appetite for The Agency in Canada has been remarkable," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "As a brand known for innovation, The Agency's presence in Yorkville will undoubtedly elevate the local real estate landscape, offering agents and clients unparalleled opportunities in this prestigious market."

Serving as Managing Partner of The Agency Toronto, Peter Torkan is a real estate tour de force whose name is synonymous with unparalleled success and prestige. Commanding a staggering $1.6 billion in luxury transactions, he is not only in the top 0.5% of Toronto's brokerage elite but also stands among the crHme de la crHme, ranking in the top 5% of all The Agency agents globally. His negotiation artistry is audacious, his resolve granite-strong, and his dedication to excellence nothing short of obsessive. A laureate in the world of high-caliber realty, Peter's trophy case is resplendent with a myriad of prestigious accolades including Lifetime Achievement, Hall of Fame, and an array of Titan, Chairman, and Platinum distinctions. Serving an exclusive clientele of discerning multi-millionaires and influential billionaires, both domestic and global, Peter is an irreplaceable asset whose market acumen and surgical precision are trusted implicitly. He specializes in the sublime—from ultra-luxury estates to new developments and pristine constructions in Toronto's most desirable enclaves: York Mills, Forest Hill, Lawrence Park, and The Bridle Path.

As the esteemed Broker of Record at The Agency Toronto, Paige Torkan is a force in the luxury real estate market, and alongside her husband, Managing Partner Peter Torkan, this powerhouse couple forms an indomitable real estate tandem. Together, they've brokered an awe-inspiring $1.6 billion in opulent real estate transactions while delivering unparalleled, white-glove service to a discerning clientele. From her early days, entranced by the allure of luxury homes thanks to her father's own real estate ventures, Paige was destined for eminence in this exclusive sphere. Before ascending to her current real estate zenith, Paige was a virtuoso in the worlds of finance, private wealth management, and mortgage lending. This diversified foundation equips her to provide clients with an intricate, 360-degree advisory experience throughout their real estate journey. Fluent in both English and Farsi, Paige's academic credentials are a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence. With a background in computer science engineering, she boasts an impressive collection of degrees, certifications, and prestigious designations.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in Yorkville," said Peter and Paige Torkan. "The region offers some of Toronto's most vibrant culture and serves as an international hub for luxury. Working closely with Nurit Coombe, we look forward to highlighting Yorkville's incredible real estate offerings throughout The Agency's global network."

Ranked #14 in the United States by The Wall Street Journal, Nurit Coombe has built her reputation on results. As Managing Partner of three Agency franchises and with countless awards and accolades, over $2 billion in sales, and more than 20 years in the industry, Nurit is excited to expand into the Canadian market. Nurit started her career in the Israeli army and rose through the ranks to become the Director of Business Development for Rafael, the Israeli Armament Development Authority. She managed numerous defense programs, relying on her strategic, analytic, and planning skills. Today, she applies those same principles to real estate. She has built a reputation for offering operational excellence, delivering technological expertise, and bringing boundless energy and tactical negotiation skills to every aspect of her life. She fosters creative thinking in all facets of her job, including marketing innovations, leadership style, and troubleshooting. Being a part of anti-ballistic missile defense taught her to combine her military perseverance and hard work with the love, care, and importance of home and family.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in November 2022 and recently announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 95 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023.

The Agency Yorkville is located at 99 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 200, Toronto, CA M5R 3K5. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

