Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Office On Fire Island

The New Location Becomes the Global Brokerage's Sixth Office in New York

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its newest office on Fire Island, New York. Joining the brokerage's growing network of offices across the Eastern Seaboard, The Agency Fire Island will be led by accomplished industry veterans Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni, who will serve as Managing Partners and currently also hold this role for the firm's Long Island and New Canaan offices. Also joining The Agency Fire Island are Ricardo Pena and Nicholas Campasano who will serve as Managing Directors. This is the brokerage's sixth office in New York, including its NYC headquarters located at 88 University, Long Island's North Shore, South Shore, Gold Coast, and The Hamptons.

"We are excited to extend our footprint to Fire Island," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Our success across the New York region is greatly owed to our partnership with Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni, who epitomize The Agency's core values. We are thrilled to expand our brand on Fire Island and look forward to the success this office is primed to achieve."

Fire Island's unique appeal lies in its picturesque landscapes, vibrant community, and close proximity to New York City, making it a highly coveted real estate market. The Agency's strategic positioning in Fire Island underscores its commitment to expanding into key markets with high growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year. The Agency New York also was recognized by numerous industry awards, including being named as a top brokerage in NYC by The Real Deal in 2023.

"Fire Island continues to be one of Long Island's most desirable destinations throughout the year," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Under Michael and Don's leadership, we're excited to continue The Agency's expansion into this thriving market, bringing our cutting-edge brand and unparalleled service to the island, just in time for the pent up demand during the summer season."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 110 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

"Fire Island is experiencing record demand, and we look forward to introducing buyers and sellers to The Agency's white-glove service and powerhouse brand," said Donald Mastroianni. "Our partnership with The Agency has been extraordinary, and we look forward to continuing to bring the brokerage's unmatched offerings to Fire Island, a key market in the New York region that is continuing to experience a high influx of buyers seeking a diverse and exciting community just minutes from one of the most coveted metropolitan cities in the U.S.," added Michael Smith.

The Agency Fire Island will be located at 937 Bay Walk Unit #1, Ocean Beach, NY 11770. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Laura Corrigan, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency