Global Real Estate Brokerage The Agency Launches Two New Offices In Portugal

The new offices will serve the Cascais and Vilamoura regions and marks the brokerage's third office in the country

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of two offices in Portugal. The new locales, which will be known as The Agency Cascais and The Agency Vilamoura, join the brokerage's growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Both offices will be led by The Agency Portugal's Managing Partner Ayres Neto, an award-winning, highly accomplished top-ranked agent. These two new offices join the brokerage's first office in Portugal, which opened in Lisbon in 2023, and marks the firm's sixth office in Europe, joining the Costa Blanca North, Mallorca, Marbella, and the Netherlands.

"Our decision to enter the vibrant markets of Cascais and Vilamoura reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our global clientele," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "This expansion marks an exciting chapter in The Agency's journey, and we look forward to continuing to feed the demand around the world for a luxury brand like The Agency, especially in highly sought after markets in Europe."

"At The Agency, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled real estate service to our clients, whether they're longtime residents or newcomers to Portugal," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "This commitment is exemplified by the leadership of Ayres Neto, whose guidance and expertise will undoubtedly continue to chart the path to success for our new offices in Portugal."

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

Ayres Neto, Managing Partner, leads a multilingual team of real estate professionals who hail from more than twenty countries and speak more than twenty languages combined. Born and raised in Brazil, Ayres speaks Portuguese, Spanish and English. During his real estate career, Ayres has won more than 30 different individual awards for outstanding performance and exceptional sales. As part of a real estate team, Ayres achieved a place in the prestigious President's Circle.

"Portugal's allure lies not just in its breathtaking landscapes, but in the lifestyle it offers. In recent years, our country has also emerged as one of the world's hottest real estate markets, captivating international buyers and investors with its social stability, economic incentives and access to Europe," said Ayres Neto, Managing Partner at The Agency Portugal. "Our new offices in Cascais and Vilamoura cater to the discerning tastes of international buyers seeking sun-drenched days, safety, and a thriving community."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Cascais is located at Rua Alexandre Herculano, Cascais, Portugal, 2750-284. The Agency Vilamoura is located at Avenida Tivoli, Condomínio Moura Praia, Lote 2.7.A, Blocos A a Q, Vilamoura, Quarteira.

For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 110 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Laura Corrigan, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency