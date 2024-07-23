Global Recruiter Calibre One Launches Denver Presence With Kate Thorneloe as Partner

Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing transformations, announces its newest U.S. presence in Denver, Colo. Kate Thorneloe has been hired as partner and will work from the Denver area. Well versed in both talent management and talent acquisition, she will focus her practice on leadership positions in revenue and operational areas including financial officers, risk and compliance, marketing, human resources, legal and regulatory affairs. Additionally, she can support clients with their ESG and sustainability hiring needs.
DENVER, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing transformations, announces its newest U.S. presence in Denver, Colo. Kate Thorneloe has been hired as partner and will work from the Denver area. Well versed in both talent management and talent acquisition, she will focus her practice on leadership positions in revenue and operational areas including financial officers, risk and compliance, marketing, human resources, legal and regulatory affairs. Additionally, she can support clients with their ESG and sustainability hiring needs.
"We are thrilled to add Kate to our expanding Calibre One family and to have her lead our expansion into Colorado," said Tom Barnes, managing partner for Calibre One. "Kate is a seasoned talent executive with deep expertise in identifying top operational talent – internally and externally – as well as developing succession planning strategies for her clients. Her unique background in both in-house and executive placement has provided her with a well-honed understanding of the operational needs that our clients face. She understands fully the pressures heads of HR are experiencing, the importance of developing leaders internally and also the challenges of recruiting and integrating exceptional candidates."
Thorneloe has over 20 years of experience in both executive search and corporate human resources for domestic and international financial services firms. Prior to joining Calibre One, she led global talent acquisition teams for Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and BNY Mellon. Her career has included leading global lateral recruiting teams to closing hard-to-fill senior coverage roles to collaborating on transformational change initiatives to developing programmatic strategies that target early and mid-career high-potential and diverse talent. Her past placement clients have included leading investment banking, private equity, private credit, corporate and commercial lenders, real estate asset managers, foundations and family offices, as well as retail and UHNW wealth managers.
Her early career emphasized capital markets and sustainability. She was a member of the special situations team at Citigroup where she evaluated mezzanine and PE investments in infrastructure projects in emerging markets and managed environmental grant portfolios for the Hewlett Foundation and Robertson Foundation.
Thorneloe holds a master's degree from UCLA, Anderson School of Management and a bachelor's degree from University of Virginia.
Original from Atlanta, she spent the last 18 years in Manhattan. She recently relocated to Colorado with her dog, Ruby, and plans to enjoy lots of fly fishing and hiking in her new home in the Denver-area.
About Calibre One
Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique providing executive search and human capital advisory services to public companies, venture capital, private equity firms and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors. One of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence, Calibre One has headquarters in San Francisco, New York and London with additional offices throughout the U.S including Miami, which focuses on Latin America. As a well-established global firm, they are experts at helping companies grow beyond domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world but small enough to provide high-touch, partner-led services. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.
Media Contact
Ingrid Jones, Visual Identity Group, 1 9493697398, [email protected], https://visualidentitygroup.com
SOURCE Calibre One
Share this article