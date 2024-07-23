Global Recruiter Calibre One Launches Denver Presence With Kate Thorneloe as Partner

""Kate is a seasoned talent executive with deep expertise in identifying top operational talent – internally and externally – as well as developing succession planning strategies for her clients." said Tom Barnes, managing partner for Calibre One. Post this

Thorneloe has over 20 years of experience in both executive search and corporate human resources for domestic and international financial services firms. Prior to joining Calibre One, she led global talent acquisition teams for Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and BNY Mellon. Her career has included leading global lateral recruiting teams to closing hard-to-fill senior coverage roles to collaborating on transformational change initiatives to developing programmatic strategies that target early and mid-career high-potential and diverse talent. Her past placement clients have included leading investment banking, private equity, private credit, corporate and commercial lenders, real estate asset managers, foundations and family offices, as well as retail and UHNW wealth managers.

Her early career emphasized capital markets and sustainability. She was a member of the special situations team at Citigroup where she evaluated mezzanine and PE investments in infrastructure projects in emerging markets and managed environmental grant portfolios for the Hewlett Foundation and Robertson Foundation.

Thorneloe holds a master's degree from UCLA, Anderson School of Management and a bachelor's degree from University of Virginia.

Original from Atlanta, she spent the last 18 years in Manhattan. She recently relocated to Colorado with her dog, Ruby, and plans to enjoy lots of fly fishing and hiking in her new home in the Denver-area.

About Calibre One

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique providing executive search and human capital advisory services to public companies, venture capital, private equity firms and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors. One of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence, Calibre One has headquarters in San Francisco, New York and London with additional offices throughout the U.S including Miami, which focuses on Latin America. As a well-established global firm, they are experts at helping companies grow beyond domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world but small enough to provide high-touch, partner-led services. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.

