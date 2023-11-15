Global release of the personalized edition of 'Winnie the Pooh', the A.A. Milne classic with over 100 original illustrations. World-first from BookByYou.com

Winnie the Pooh: A hug is always the right size! Post this

In this customized 'Winnie the Pooh' rendition, timeless adventures abound — whether accompanying Pooh on a honey hunt or assisting Piglet in his daily life — Book By You's 'Winnie the Pooh' transforms each story into a personal adventure. Every tale is brimming with individualized charm, making each story uniquely significant.

This world-first personalized edition of 'Winnie the Pooh' caters to both nostalgic adults and imaginative children. Whether readers wish to relive cherished memories as Christopher Robin or craft new ones with their youngsters, the latest story collection from Book By You seamlessly bridges generations. More than just a classic retold, this personalized version stands as a testament to the enduring allure of these timeless tales. Building on the magic of the century-old classic, it offers parents a perfect collection of bedtime stories to share with their children. Crafted as a keepsake, it's designed to inspire and delight many future generations.

Michael Pocock, founder of Book By You, commented, "This is not only one of our most highly anticipated personalized releases, but also one of our most cherished. Many of us can remember hearing bedtime stories about the adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin in the Hundred Acre Wood. These tales ignited my own spark of imagination, leading me to become a storyteller. I think it's this same spark that led to the launch of BookByYou.com almost three decades ago."

Book By You offers a preview area where readers can create their own personalized excerpts from any of the company's 70 romance, mystery, teen or children's novels. With significant media attention from platforms like ABC's The View, CNN, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, BookByYou.com stands as a testament to literary innovation. BookByYou.com is the world's largest provider of personalized books.

