Global Schoolwear Named No. 2347 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is truly an honor," said Adam Weil, CEO of Global Schoolwear. "This recognition belongs to our extraordinary team and the schools and families who place their trust in us every year. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who made this possible." Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is truly an honor, and this recognition belongs to the extraordinary people on our team and to the schools and families who place their trust in us every year," said Adam Weil, CEO of Global Schoolwear. "Helping students start the school year with confidence is a responsibility we never take for granted. Our team shows up every day with a commitment to serve schools well—shipping orders accurately, answering the phone when parents need us, and delivering on our promises during the busiest weeks of the year. I'm deeply grateful for the people who make that happen and for every school partner and family who has allowed us to be a small part of their students' journey."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Global Schoolwear

Global Schoolwear, home of the School Uniforms by Tommy Hilfiger brand, is a leading provider of school uniform programs for private, Catholic, and charter schools nationwide. Based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, the company partners with more than 1,750 schools, including over 600 Catholic schools, and is a proud NCEA Platinum Sponsor. Global Schoolwear is built on service that schools and families can count on: 99% of orders ship complete with no backorders, calls are answered in an average of 22 seconds, and orders ship within 4 business days even during the peak back-to-school season. The company serves both school administrators and the parents who shop its online uniform stores. For more information, visit www.globalschoolwear.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Rutherford, Global Schoolwear, 1 413-475-0087, [email protected], https://www.globalschoolwear.com

SOURCE Global Schoolwear