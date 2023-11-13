Global Search Firm Calibre One Adds Legal, Compliance, Risk and Regulatory Practice

"Nearly every industry has a need for legal, regulatory and compliance officers, and with Paul's extensive law background coupled with his successful executive search career, he's the perfect fit for our new legal, compliance, risk management and regulatory practice," Tom Barnes, managing partner. Post this

"Nearly every industry has a need for legal, regulatory and compliance officers, and with Paul's extensive law background coupled with his successful executive search career, he's the perfect fit for our new legal, compliance, risk management and regulatory practice," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "We're confident Paul's drive, enthusiasm and experience will lead this new practice to much success for Calibre One and the clients he serves."

Most recently DeCoster was with Sheffield Haworth where he was an executive director within its global functions practice focusing on legal, compliance, risk management and regulatory affairs executive search. Prior to that, he was with Marlin Hawk where he served as the North American practice lead for legal, risk, compliance and information security executive search within the financial services sector. Additionally, he began his executive search career as a consultant with Russell Reynolds within its global banking markets and legal practices.

DeCoster graduated with magna cum laude honors and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and sociology from Bowdoin College in Maine and has his J.D. from the Fordham University School of Law.

A resident of New York City, DeCoster is an amateur competitive bodybuilder and avid motorcyclist. He supports all New York sports teams and played four years of college hockey.

About Calibre One

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view of the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.

