Global Sports Advocates Earns Fifth Consecutive Chambers USA Ranking in Sports Law

"It means a great deal to be recognized again by Chambers, and to see our whole team acknowledged this way," said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "Every ranking like this reflects the trust our clients place in us and the care we put into every case we take on." Post this

Reviewing the firm this year, Chambers noted that the Global Sports Advocates team is "renowned throughout the market for its strength in advising athletes in complex sports disputes" and shows "considerable strength in assisting clients facing allegations of anti-doping rule violations." Chambers also highlighted the breadth of the practice, observing that the group "has handled a vast range of matters including breach of contract and IP disputes and is adept at handling both domestic and international issues."

Clients interviewed by Chambers praised the team's approach. One respondent said the firm members "demonstrate an excellent ability to identify which information and tools are necessary to build a defence and are able to break down and simplify complex information for the client." Another described the team as "trustworthy and respected, with the ability to brief and argue cases at a very high level."

Recognized individually by Chambers USA every year for more than a decade, Paul Greene was again singled out for his work in anti-doping proceedings. Chambers noted that he "concentrates his practice primarily on disputes within the sports space, in particular anti-doping proceedings" and "is regularly retained to represent athletes before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and other governing bodies, including on the international stage." One client added that he "brings a calm, measured approach to challenging situations and consistently provides well-reasoned guidance that balances legal precision with practical business realities."

Among the matters Chambers highlighted this year, Global Sports Advocates obtained a "No Fault" finding for Olympic swimmer Arabella Sims under the World Aquatics Anti-Doping Rules. The firm represents athletes, coaches, teams, clubs, managers, agents, sports executives, and other stakeholders across a full range of sports law issues, including anti-doping, eligibility, NIL, sports contracts, and international arbitration.

"It means a great deal to be recognized again by Chambers, and to see our whole team acknowledged this way," said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "Every ranking like this reflects the trust our clients place in us and the care we put into every case we take on."

For more information about the Chambers USA 2026 rankings, visit chambers.com. For more information about Global Sports Advocates, visit globalsportsadvocates.com or call +1-207-747-5899.

Media Contact

Paul Greene, Global Sports Advocates, 1 +1-207-747-5899, [email protected], https://www.globalsportsadvocates.com

SOURCE Global Sports Advocates