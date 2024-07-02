Global Sports Advocates Highlighted in Chambers USA 2024 Sports Law Rankings

"I am immensely proud of this recognition by Chambers since it confirms that we take the right approach to representing clients" said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "We truly care about everyone we represent and take pride in our record of achievement." Post this

In ranking Global Sports Advocates as a top sports law firm, Chambers wrote, "Global Sports Advocates has the scope and experience to handle complex legal matters." GSA represents athletes, coaches, teams, clubs, managers, agents, sports executives, and other stakeholders facing a full spectrum of sports industry legal issues, with an emphasis on anti-doping rule violations, contract negotiations, team selection disputes, and NIL matters. In 2023, GSA received widespread attention for successfully defending Peter Bol against doping allegations following a false positive test for EPO. Bol was cleared by Sport Integrity Australia and WADA in July 2023.

Paul, recognized individually as a top sports lawyer by Chambers USA since 2011, was noted for his success in handling significant sports law matters both domestically and abroad. "Paul is one of the best lawyers in the anti-doping space," Chambers stated. "His cross-examination skills are second to none."

Matthew, ranked since 2022, was noted for his commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients. "He is very experienced and goes above and beyond to help clients," Chambers stated.

"I am immensely proud of this recognition by Chambers since it confirms that we take the right approach to representing clients" said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "We truly care about everyone we represent and take pride in our record of achievement."

For more information about the Chambers USA 2024 rankings, visit https://chambers.com.

For more information about Global Sports Advocates, visit www.globalsportsadvocates.com or call +1-207-747-5899.

Paul Greene, Global Sports Advocates, 1 +1-207-747-5899, [email protected]

