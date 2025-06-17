Global Sports Advocates Highlighted in Chambers USA 2025 Sports Law Rankings

"I am immensely proud of this recognition by Chambers since it confirms that we take the right approach to representing clients. We truly care about everyone we represent and take pride in our record of achievement." ~ Paul Greene Post this

In ranking Global Sports Advocates as a top sports law firm in Band 4, Chambers wrote, "The team offers a high level of expertise, especially around international anti-doping rules violations, along with expert advocacy and dedication." A former client added, "My experience with the firm has been fantastic from the first day."

Paul, recognized individually by Chambers USA for 13 years, was noted for his success in handling anti-doping cases and other significant sports law matters both domestically and abroad. "Paul's mastery of the science behind antidoping is absolutely unrivalled," Chambers stated.

Global Sports Advocates represents athletes, coaches, teams, clubs, managers, agents, sports executives, and other stakeholders facing a full spectrum of sports industry legal issues. Most recently, the firm represented World Champion Norah Jeruto, who was cleared of all doping charges after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed an appeal by World Athletics, which challenged an earlier decision in her favor. The case, centered on alleged blood doping violations from 2020–2021, ended with a CAS ruling that abnormalities in her biological passport were not violations, and set a significant legal precedent for athletes' rights and fairness.

"I am immensely proud of this recognition by Chambers since it confirms that we take the right approach to representing clients," said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "We truly care about everyone we represent and take pride in our record of achievement."

