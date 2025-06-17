Global Sports Advocates Highlighted in Chambers USA 2025 Sports Law Rankings

Global Sports Advocates is ranked as one of the top sports law firms in the United States by Chambers and Partners.
PORTLAND, Maine, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Global Sports Advocates has been ranked as one of the nation's top sports law firms by Chambers USA. Additionally, Founding Partner Paul Greene was ranked individually by Chambers USA as a top sports lawyer in "Band 1."
Chambers and Partners evaluates legal professionals across 200 jurisdictions, offering comprehensive rankings and insights into the world's top lawyers. These rankings are determined by a range of criteria, including legal expertise, client service, strategic vision, commercial awareness, and overall value for money.
In ranking Global Sports Advocates as a top sports law firm in Band 4, Chambers wrote, "The team offers a high level of expertise, especially around international anti-doping rules violations, along with expert advocacy and dedication." A former client added, "My experience with the firm has been fantastic from the first day."
Paul, recognized individually by Chambers USA for 13 years, was noted for his success in handling anti-doping cases and other significant sports law matters both domestically and abroad. "Paul's mastery of the science behind antidoping is absolutely unrivalled," Chambers stated.
Global Sports Advocates represents athletes, coaches, teams, clubs, managers, agents, sports executives, and other stakeholders facing a full spectrum of sports industry legal issues. Most recently, the firm represented World Champion Norah Jeruto, who was cleared of all doping charges after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed an appeal by World Athletics, which challenged an earlier decision in her favor. The case, centered on alleged blood doping violations from 2020–2021, ended with a CAS ruling that abnormalities in her biological passport were not violations, and set a significant legal precedent for athletes' rights and fairness.
"I am immensely proud of this recognition by Chambers since it confirms that we take the right approach to representing clients," said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "We truly care about everyone we represent and take pride in our record of achievement."
For more information about the Chambers USA 2025 rankings, visit https://chambers.com.
For more information about Global Sports Advocates, visit www.globalsportsadvocates.com or call +1-207-747-5899.
Media Contact
Paul Greene, Global Sports Advocates, 1 +1-207-747-5899, [email protected], https://www.globalsportsadvocates.com
SOURCE Global Sports Advocates
Share this article