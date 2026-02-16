Global Sports Advocates Welcomes Attorney Amanda J. Wendorff

Seasoned litigator and professional triathlete joins the Global Sports Advocates team

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Sports Advocates, ranked as one of the nation's top sports law firms by Chambers USA, is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda J. Wendorff to its team of sports law attorneys. Amanda's practice is shaped by years of elite athletic competition and extensive courtroom experience representing clients in high-stakes disputes.

A former Division I track and field athlete and professional triathlete who competed internationally, Amanda understands the realities of elite sport. She has lived under the same anti-doping rules, testing protocols, and compliance pressures her clients now face—giving her a practical, athlete-first perspective.

Amanda spent nearly a decade litigating complex matters in federal and state courts. She served as trial counsel and outside counsel for major clients, handling all phases of litigation, including witness examinations, dispositive motion practice, large-scale discovery, and courtroom advocacy. Her litigation background includes matters involving breach of contract, fraud, product liability, and other high-exposure disputes—experience she will now apply to cases where athletes' careers and reputations are on the line.

At Global Sports Advocates, Amanda will focus on representing athletes in anti-doping matters, SafeSport proceedings, and other sports-related legal disputes. "I understand how terrifying it is to feel your entire career could disappear because of a testing issue or mistake," Amanda said. "My goal is to give athletes informed, strategic, and passionate representation rooted in my life experiences practicing in the courtroom and competing in triathlons across the globe."

"Amanda brings a rare combination of skills as someone who has been both a high-stakes litigator and a professional athlete to the Global Sports Advocates team," said Founding Partner Paul Greene. "She understands firsthand the pressures our clients face through knowledge shaped not by theory, but by lived experience. Amanda will be a great asset to our growing legal team."

For more information about Global Sports Advocates, visit www.globalsportsadvocates.com or call +1-207-747-5899.

